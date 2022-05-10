Joseph Im and Barry Polan Join the Image Options Board of Directors
California-based retail and experiential design company adds Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer to its Board as Ex Officio Directors.
Irvine, CA, May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Image Options today announced the appointment of two new directors to its Board: Joseph Im, a proven financial leader and current Image Options CFO; and Barry Polan, a recognized sales and marketing leader and currently the company’s CRO. No current members of the Image Options Board have stepped down and voting structure remains the same as both new members are ex officio, non-voting additions.
Tim Bennett, Chairman and Cofounder of Image Options said, “These appointments are the culmination of the company’s strategy to position its core leadership team for rapid growth over the next few years. Both Polan and Im are key members of the executive team and are critical to the input and decision making process as we build out our expansion plans."
“We are confident they will both provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability, and enhance value for all IO stakeholders,” added Dave Bales, Chief Executive Officer of Image Options.
About Joseph Im
Joseph Im joined Image Options in January 2016. Prior to joining Image Options, he worked as a controller at Amkotron, Inc., as well as the VP and CFO of a technology start-up. Joseph graduated from Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea with a BA in Business Administration. Later, he earned his MBA from Oregon State University.
About Barry Polan
Barry Polan joined Image Options in February of 2020. Prior to joining Image Options, he served as a Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager of Archway Marketing, in Minneapolis as well as the EVP of a SaaS technology start-up, Material Bank. Barry graduated from University at Albany, NY with a Bachelor’s of Science. Later, he earned his MBA in Finance from the University of Redlands.
About Image Options
For 23 years, Image Options has specialized in creating inspirational, high-impact visual solutions, making them a leader in the printing, surface imaging, display and visual communications industry. From initial conception to production, from design and fabrication to installation, Image Options delivers immersive and experiential visual communication solutions for retail, trade-shows, events, corporate environments and more. This unique approach has earned Image Options a reputation for turning the improbable into reality. Envision lives here. Learn more at www.imageoptions.net.
Contact
Image OptionsContact
Barry Polan
949-586-7665
www.imageoptions.net
Barry Polan
949-586-7665
www.imageoptions.net
