C4GS-ZEDlife Wins $1M Challenge to Bring Power for the People Through Innovative Sustainable Communities
Zero-Carbon Development Concept Wins $1 Million Grant from California Energy Commission’s Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC) Program.
San Diego, CA, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Communities for Global Sustainability and their new division, C4GS-ZEDlife, LLC., built a dream-team of builders and innovators in clean energy to bring a world-renowned sustainable, affordable housing concept to California. Together, their C4GS-ZEDlife project caught the attention of the California Energy Commission’s EPIC program which invests in promising projects to transform the electricity sector and meet California’s energy and climate goals.
As part of CEC's initiative "The Next EPIC Challenge: Reimagining Affordable Mixed-Use Development in a Carbon-Constrained Future," C4GS-ZEDlife was awarded a $1 million grant to develop their solution to the challenge. The team is also eligible to receive an additional $10 Million grant to complete their “Live/Learn Ecovillage” project.
The C4GS-ZEDlife kit of parts design concept offers self-powered homes and ecovillages, and a meticulously tested and proven solution for a truly Zero (fossil) Energy Development. The design and build features cutting-edge technology that will go into its creation and ongoing support including green certification training, workforce development, community engagement, knowledge transfer, and support for disadvantaged communities. Additionally, the renewable energy system will meet the total annual community energy demands and generate a surplus to offset the development’s embodied carbon footprint and create a true net-zero community.
C4GS-ZEDlife was founded in 2019 by curator of genius Adria Fox, social entrepreneur Mailon Rivera and architect Bill Dunster and is based on ZedPower’s 100-home BedZED eco-village in South London, a source of inspiration for zero-carbon construction since its creation in 2002. The C4GS team consist of proven multicultural and multi-disciplined leaders and project partners, and include Ivy Energy, Guttman & Blaevoet Consulting Engineers, I Am Green, ENERlite Consulting, Rivieh, Urban Alchemy 360, and Westberg + White Architects.
Mr. Rivera, who serves as Director of Operations, spoke of the project, “These projects are part of a larger effort to create sustainable, intentional, clean energy-generating communities throughout California, with zero energy bills for families who need it most. This project will be an example for other cities to replicate.”
To see how you can get a piece of this innovative technology on your multifamily residential or commercial property, and to partner or invest in the future of sustainable housing, contact C4GS.
About C4GS-ZEDlife: C4GS-ZEDlife is a young, US-based, company joint venture formed by Communities for Global Sustainability (C4GS, LLC) a delightfully "melanated" group of community leaders, builders, innovators and investors in green technology and ZedPower, LLC, an internationally recognized expert in the field of sustainable housing. C4GS is committed to creating a zero carbon/zero waste lifestyle and infrastructure through beautiful zero (fossil) energy developments and, energy-generating mixed use communities with zero energy bills.
https://www.c4gs.org
https://zed-power.com
About the California Energy Commision: The California Energy Commission is leading the state to a 100 percent clean energy future for all. As the state's primary energy policy and planning agency, the Energy Commission plays a critical role in creating the energy system of the future - one that is clean, is modern, and ensures the fifth largest economy in the world continues to thrive.
https://www.energy.ca.gov
Press Contact:
Melissa Elder
melder@c4gs.org
To see how you can get a piece of this innovative technology on your multifamily residential or commercial property, and to partner or invest in the future of sustainable housing, contact C4GS.
