Winners Announced for National S.T.E.M. League Finals for Ten80 Teams
Middle and High School STEM teams compete for custom trophies in event sponsored by Mouser.
Miami, FL, May 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ten80 Education is pleased to announce the 2022 winners of the 15th Annual National STEM League (NSL) Finals Event for Ten80 Teams on April 29 - May 1, 2022.
Middle and high school students from more than 30 teams collaborated and competed in-person and virtually in this hybrid event, with approximately half gathering at the home of reigning Champion RamTech59, Miami Coral Park High School. For teams who could not travel, Ten80 Education developed an innovative way for students to compete, including a simulated race using data from real RC cars driving on their home track. All winning teams were awarded a trophy custom-designed by Tom Patsis of Cold Hard Art.
Overall winning teams this year represented Florida, Texas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, and North Carolina: RamTech 59 retained the title of Racing Grand Champion, Roarin Lions from Texas came in 2nd, Ipswich High School’s Father Time won 3rd overall, and Swampshifters of Barbara Goleman Senior High claimed 4th. For the Autonomous Vehicle Challenge, Iditarod Rover of William Amos Hough High School in North Carolina took home the top Grand Champion honor, while Fire NSBE AV of Maryland took second. Also from Hough High, Iditarod UAV claimed the UAV Challenge Grand Champion title, with second place awarded to Michigan’s Melvindale High School Retro5ive Squadron. Finally, in a show of dedication, the Omega Rangers based just outside of Shanghai, China claimed an award in the Enterprise category even though they had to compete remotely under COVID lockdown restrictions.
On Ten80 STEM Challenge teams, students tackle race engineering, coding for automation, fabrication, graphic design, marketing, and data-driven design projects that allow them to follow their own interests. Through their involvement, they develop skills in science, technology, engineering, and math, growing proficiency through higher-order thinking and lots of practice. Students also improve communication and collaboration skills as they must function as a team to use ingenuity and critical thinking to solve problems.
“Ten80 is thrilled to celebrate the drive and dedication of the teams who persevered through this past year to compete in this STEM Challenge Finals event,” said Terri Stripling, President of Ten80 Education. “These young leaders worked together to solve problems, fill in for absent teammates, find new supply chains for tech resources, and practice their innovation skills. With guidance from their coaches, they are demonstrating the best of what hands-on STEM can accomplish.”
The Finals mark the culmination of year-long programs in which Ten80 Racing, Autonomous Vehicle (AV), and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Challenge teams creatively engineer performance using emerging technologies while growing personal, academic, and professional skills. Once students understand the form and function of each component and system, they optimize its design using data and math modeling.
About Ten80 Education
Ten80's first engineer-educator teams formed in the late 1990s to champion project-based learning through professional development. Today, Ten80 Education is a leader in STEM education, with its flagship program named one of four Exemplary and Ready-to-Scale initiatives by West Ed’s STEMWorks Database. K-12 schools, organizations, and networks partner with Ten80 to initiate a comprehensive STEM system or strengthen existing programs through curriculum, competitions, and custom events. To learn more, visit www.ten80education.com.
About Mouser
Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on new product introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.
