Society Performers Academy is Proud to Welcome the Return of Harriet Greenspan, Casting Director for Nickelodeon, Warner Bros., and Many More
Nickelodeon's, Warner Bros., Casting Director is back to lead another Society Performers workshop Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Manhattan Beach, CA, May 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Society Performers Academy is happy to welcome back Harriet Greenspan, Casting Director for several Nickelodeon shows and Warner Bros. Films.
Harriet Greenspan, the owner of the Casting Company: Greenspan Casting, is a longtime friend to Society Performers Academy and Joe Lorenzo. Harriet has taught many educational workshops for SPA over the years. Harriet has a career that spans 30 years in Kids Television Casting. She has cast such shows as “True Jackson VP” where she discovered a young Keke Palmer, “Knight Squad,” “Alex & Me,” “Unfabulous,” “Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide,” and many more...
"I am so excited to welcome back Harriet Greenspan. Society Performers always take away so much from her informative, educational workshops. Harriet loves what she does in the world of children's casting, because it radiates through in her feedback and critiques in class," says Society Performers Academy CEO Joe Lorenzo.
Harriet is back by popular demand this Sunday, May 15.
Society Performers Academy trains and develops young talents, ages 7-17 for TV, Film, Commercials, Voice-over, and markets that talent to Talent Agents, Talent Managers, and Casting Directors.
For more information visit:
Society Performers Academy
Website: https://societyperformers.com/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/societyperformers
FB: https://www.facebook.com/SocietyPerformersAcademy/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SocietyPerform
Harriet Greenspan, the owner of the Casting Company: Greenspan Casting, is a longtime friend to Society Performers Academy and Joe Lorenzo. Harriet has taught many educational workshops for SPA over the years. Harriet has a career that spans 30 years in Kids Television Casting. She has cast such shows as “True Jackson VP” where she discovered a young Keke Palmer, “Knight Squad,” “Alex & Me,” “Unfabulous,” “Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide,” and many more...
"I am so excited to welcome back Harriet Greenspan. Society Performers always take away so much from her informative, educational workshops. Harriet loves what she does in the world of children's casting, because it radiates through in her feedback and critiques in class," says Society Performers Academy CEO Joe Lorenzo.
Harriet is back by popular demand this Sunday, May 15.
Society Performers Academy trains and develops young talents, ages 7-17 for TV, Film, Commercials, Voice-over, and markets that talent to Talent Agents, Talent Managers, and Casting Directors.
For more information visit:
Society Performers Academy
Website: https://societyperformers.com/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/societyperformers
FB: https://www.facebook.com/SocietyPerformersAcademy/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SocietyPerform
Contact
Society Performers AcademyContact
Joe Lorenzo
310-348-7242
https://societyperformers.com
Joe Lorenzo
310-348-7242
https://societyperformers.com
Categories