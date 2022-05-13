Intrinsica Announces Innovation Acceleration Forum for Solving $528 Billion Dollar Medications Use Challenge

Today, Intrinsica Inc., a non-profit organization, announced the dates for the RAPID Alliance 2.0 Launch Meeting and Innovation Acceleration Forum for solving a $528 billion dollar medications use challenge affecting 200 million or more people in the US. The event is occurring on June 21 and 22, 2022, virtually. The event is designed to bring together a select group of leaders, scholars, innovators, funders, technologists, government leaders and others from across the US medications sector.