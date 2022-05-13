Intrinsica Announces Innovation Acceleration Forum for Solving $528 Billion Dollar Medications Use Challenge
Today, Intrinsica Inc., a non-profit organization, announced the dates for the RAPID Alliance 2.0 Launch Meeting and Innovation Acceleration Forum for solving a $528 billion dollar medications use challenge affecting 200 million or more people in the US. The event is occurring on June 21 and 22, 2022, virtually. The event is designed to bring together a select group of leaders, scholars, innovators, funders, technologists, government leaders and others from across the US medications sector.
Louisville, KY, May 13, 2022
The event is designed to bring together a select group of leaders, scholars, innovators, funders, technologists, government leaders and others from across the US medications sector, including all key professions, to begin a process of sharing, funding and implementing transformational innovations with potential to help solve this challenge.
Of the event, Intrinsica Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Judah Thornewill, said, "We are excited to be taking this next step to address this difficult challenge. At the event, we are also pleased to be sharing the design for Intrinsica Accelerate,™ our research-driven platform for accelerating innovation at ecosystem scales."
The agenda includes information about plans to raise up to $25M in 2022, and $5 billion or more (cumulative) over the next decade, using non-profit, investment and blockchain-based investment sources, to support hundreds of universities, associations, consulting firms, innovators, investors and others interested in rapidly accelerating innovation to solve this problem.
For More Information
To sign-up for the launch meeting and innovation forum, go to spring2022.intrinsica.org.
Intrinsica, Inc. is a non-profit with a for-profit subsidiary under development (Intrinsica Holdings, PBC). Intrinsica’s mission is to unleash innovation to solve the world’s most difficult problems.
The RAPID Alliance is Intrinsica's first innovation network, organized to solve a $528 billion medication and vaccine use challenge.
Contact
Intrinsica, Inc.Contact
Tom Walton
502-648-4546
www.intrinsica.org/
