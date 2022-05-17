WBAT Safety Introduces Flight Dynamics: a Flight Data Analysis System for Your FOQA Program
Leesburg, VA, May 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- WBAT Safety is proud to introduce Flight Dynamics, a new system designed to process and analyze recorded flight data to support your organization’s Flight Operational Quality Assurance (FOQA) or flight data analysis program.
Flight Dynamics assists in the improvement of safety in your organization by increasing operational awareness and maintenance effectiveness.
WBAT Safety has a deeply rooted history in the flight data analysis market, including over 15 years of experience providing custom-designed FOQA systems. Their team has advised airlines on initiation of FOQA programs as far back as 1995 and participated in the US Air Force Task Force to establish the governing document for the US Air Force MFOQA program.
Their team’s decades of experience in FOQA and flight data analysis bring an additional advantage to organizations that utilize the Flight Dynamics system by offering support during the initiation, launch, and sustainment of their FOQA or flight data analysis program.
Working with a third-party wireless data acquisition tool on the aircraft that can be fully automated, Flight Dynamics offers the following components, which an organization can use separately or in a combined system, depending upon your analytical goals:
• Post-Flight Report (PFR)
• Aggregate Data Analysis (ADA)
Post-Flight Report (PFR)
Post-Flight Report (PFR) allows an organization’s pilots to immediately receive a debrief directly to a mobile device, such as a phone or tablet, after every flight.
They are excited to enhance the debriefing process for pilots everywhere. The sky is the limit for what this product can do.
Aggregate Data Analysis
Flight Dynamics offers aggregate data analysis, which enables organizations to analyze aggregate data from all their aircraft. Reach out to a Flight Dynamics specialist to learn more about ADA.
WBAT Safety will be presenting on Flight Dynamics as a proud Gold Sponsor of the 2022 SMS Industry Forum, to be held May 25-27, 2022 at American Airlines Flagship University (FSU) in Forth Worth, TX.
Click here or visit www.wbatsafety.com/flight-dynamics to learn more about Flight Dynamics, speak with a specialist, or schedule a demo.
Flight Dynamics assists in the improvement of safety in your organization by increasing operational awareness and maintenance effectiveness.
WBAT Safety has a deeply rooted history in the flight data analysis market, including over 15 years of experience providing custom-designed FOQA systems. Their team has advised airlines on initiation of FOQA programs as far back as 1995 and participated in the US Air Force Task Force to establish the governing document for the US Air Force MFOQA program.
Their team’s decades of experience in FOQA and flight data analysis bring an additional advantage to organizations that utilize the Flight Dynamics system by offering support during the initiation, launch, and sustainment of their FOQA or flight data analysis program.
Working with a third-party wireless data acquisition tool on the aircraft that can be fully automated, Flight Dynamics offers the following components, which an organization can use separately or in a combined system, depending upon your analytical goals:
• Post-Flight Report (PFR)
• Aggregate Data Analysis (ADA)
Post-Flight Report (PFR)
Post-Flight Report (PFR) allows an organization’s pilots to immediately receive a debrief directly to a mobile device, such as a phone or tablet, after every flight.
They are excited to enhance the debriefing process for pilots everywhere. The sky is the limit for what this product can do.
Aggregate Data Analysis
Flight Dynamics offers aggregate data analysis, which enables organizations to analyze aggregate data from all their aircraft. Reach out to a Flight Dynamics specialist to learn more about ADA.
WBAT Safety will be presenting on Flight Dynamics as a proud Gold Sponsor of the 2022 SMS Industry Forum, to be held May 25-27, 2022 at American Airlines Flagship University (FSU) in Forth Worth, TX.
Click here or visit www.wbatsafety.com/flight-dynamics to learn more about Flight Dynamics, speak with a specialist, or schedule a demo.
Contact
WBAT SafetyContact
Kamron Githens
856-282-2669 x107
https://www.wbatsafety.com
Kamron Githens
856-282-2669 x107
https://www.wbatsafety.com
Categories