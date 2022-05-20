Two Philadelphia County High School Seniors to Receive Academic Scholarships for Higher Education
The Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation announced today that two 2022 recipients have been selected for its annual scholarship grants. The announcement was made by the foundation’s founder and president, Khadijah Butler.
The Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation announced today that two 2022 recipients have been selected for its annual scholarship grants. The announcement was made by the foundation’s founder and president, Khadijah Butler.
The two recipients will each receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship for assistance with tuition at Penn State University and Northwestern University to study Kinesiology/Sports Sciences and Communications, respectively.
The CDB Scholarship Foundation was established in January 2020 to honor the life of Craig D. Butler, for whom the scholarship is named, and to continue his legacy of integrity, generosity, and service after he was shot and murdered at the hands of a 14-year-old in 1999.
“As we continue to suffer from the gun violence epidemic in the United States, turning our family’s tragedy and my father’s legacy into an opportunity for young students brings our family tremendous joy and comfort,” said Butler. “This year’s scholarship recipients are truly exceptional. Our recipient going to Northwestern is Philadelphia’s Youth Poet Laureate who wrote a book at the age of five, while our Penn State recipient is a full-time athlete who volunteers at a gun violence prevention non-profit and also distributes meals to the homeless at a Christian mission in Philadelphia.”
To qualify for the CDB Scholarship, a student must submit an application and supporting documentation, be a resident of Philadelphia County at the time of application; be of African American descent; have a scholastic grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, and be entering a two or four-year college or university or an accredited vocational-technical school as a full-time freshman in the fall of the year of the award announcement. The disbursement of funds goes directly to the college, university, or vocational-technical school.
The application process for 2023 graduating high school seniors will be available on CDB Scholarship Foundation’s website in September 2022. Applications and associated materials will be due in April 2023, recipients will be notified in May 2023 and an awards event for scholarship recipients will be held in the summer of 2023.
About CDB Scholarship Foundation
https://www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com/
CDB Scholarship aims to aid young adults from underserved populations to pursue higher education. Each year, the CDB Scholarship Foundation will seek future high school graduates to offer financial support as they pursue their dreams in the aftermath of gun violence. The CDB Scholarship is an annual, merit-based competition that focuses on instilling philanthropic values in ambitious, driven, goal-oriented individuals with a one-time award of $1,000. Financial need is considered, although all high school seniors are encouraged to apply, and at least one award recipient is selected at the end of every academic school year.
Contact
Khadijah Butler
www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com
Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @cdbscholarship
