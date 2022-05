Judy Garland's 100th Birthday Bash Introducing Debbie Wileman

Los Angeles, CA, May 20, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Judy Garland's 100th B-DayNew Video Released of Debbie Wileman Singing "Over The Rainbow" at the Historic MGM Studios: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cR03zR5IUyk Preview of the New Album to be Released on Judy Garland’s 100th Birthday.The Scott Stander Group is thrilled to release a new video of acclaimed vocalist Debbie Wileman at the fabled MGM Studios (renamed The Barbra Streisand Scoring Stage) singing “Over the Rainbow” sung by Judy Garland on the same stage 84 years ago - Garland’s signature song which made one of Hollywood's most enduring icons a global star at age 17.Debbie Wileman said of her experience; “It was honestly a dream come true and so inspiring to be in that room where so much history has been made. Not only all the recordings for The Wizard of Oz, but all my favorite MGM musicals, too.”She continued, “You could feel the electricity in the air and a lot of the original features of the room are still there – including cigarette burns on the 1930’s music stands. It was an honor to be there.”The recording will be included in Wileman’s new album, I’m Still Here, to be released on June 10, 2022, as a tribute to Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, and will be available on streaming and digital platforms worldwide. The album was orchestrated, conducted, & produced by Steve Orich, orchestrator of the Grammy Award Winning album, Jersey Boys.The I’m Still Here album track list is as follows:“It's Today”“Beauty and the Beast”“If He Walked Into My Life”“Rolling in the Deep”“Crazy”“Yesterday/Into My Life”“Fifty Percent”“Evergreen/Shallow”“Defying Gravity”“Back to Black”“I'm Still Here”“Over the Rainbow”Wileman’s U.S. tour dates are as follows:· Catalina Jazz Club - June 10 and 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA· Castro Theatre - June 14, 2022 in San Francisco, CA· Balboa Theatre - June 17, 2022 in San Diego, CA· Parker Playhouse - June 20, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, FL· The Plaza Live - June 22, 2022 in Orlando, FL· Carnegie Hall - June 25, 2022 in New York City, NY· Provincetown Town Hall - June 26, 2022 in Provincetown, MAAbout Debbie WilemanDebbie Wileman is an extraordinary vocalist who also impersonates classic female singers of the Golden Age, particularly Judy Garland, who’s performance of the legendary icon has been called ‘uncanny’ and ‘astonishing.’ She also impersonates Shirley Bassey, Marilyn Monroe, Julie Andrews and Billie Holliday.Wileman seems to be following in the footsteps of Judy, Barbra and Gaga with her very own A Star is Born story. Over the pandemic, Wileman began singing “A Song A Day” and posting videos of timeless songs on Facebook. With over one million views later, she became an internet sensation with global fans. Following two sold-out performances November 2021 in London starring in Little Massive Voice, Wileman won the audience award for “Best Vocalist” with the Broadway World Cabaret Awards.