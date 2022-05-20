Judy Garland's 100th Birthday Bash Introducing Debbie Wileman
It’s the worldwide celebration of the 100th Birthday of one of the Greatest Performers of our time, starring overnight internet sensation Debbie Wileman in an uncanny recreation of the sound of Judy Garland. Wileman has gained over 1 million online views for her spot-on recreation of Judy Garland and she is now, direct from London, onstage to dazzle Judy’s fans as well as her new followers. Fresh off her newest album release, “I’m Still Here” orchestrated, conducted & produced by Steve Orich.
New Video Released of Debbie Wileman Singing "Over The Rainbow" at the Historic MGM Studios: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cR03zR5IUyk
Preview of the New Album to be Released on Judy Garland’s 100th Birthday.
The Scott Stander Group is thrilled to release a new video of acclaimed vocalist Debbie Wileman at the fabled MGM Studios (renamed The Barbra Streisand Scoring Stage) singing “Over the Rainbow” sung by Judy Garland on the same stage 84 years ago - Garland’s signature song which made one of Hollywood's most enduring icons a global star at age 17.
Debbie Wileman said of her experience; “It was honestly a dream come true and so inspiring to be in that room where so much history has been made. Not only all the recordings for The Wizard of Oz, but all my favorite MGM musicals, too.”
She continued, “You could feel the electricity in the air and a lot of the original features of the room are still there – including cigarette burns on the 1930’s music stands. It was an honor to be there.”
The recording will be included in Wileman’s new album, I’m Still Here, to be released on June 10, 2022, as a tribute to Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, and will be available on streaming and digital platforms worldwide. The album was orchestrated, conducted, & produced by Steve Orich, orchestrator of the Grammy Award Winning album, Jersey Boys.
The I’m Still Here album track list is as follows:
“It's Today”
“Beauty and the Beast”
“If He Walked Into My Life”
“Rolling in the Deep”
“Crazy”
“Yesterday/Into My Life”
“Fifty Percent”
“Evergreen/Shallow”
“Defying Gravity”
“Back to Black”
“I'm Still Here”
“Over the Rainbow”
Wileman’s U.S. tour dates are as follows:
· Catalina Jazz Club - June 10 and 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA
· Castro Theatre - June 14, 2022 in San Francisco, CA
· Balboa Theatre - June 17, 2022 in San Diego, CA
· Parker Playhouse - June 20, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, FL
· The Plaza Live - June 22, 2022 in Orlando, FL
· Carnegie Hall - June 25, 2022 in New York City, NY
· Provincetown Town Hall - June 26, 2022 in Provincetown, MA
About Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman is an extraordinary vocalist who also impersonates classic female singers of the Golden Age, particularly Judy Garland, who’s performance of the legendary icon has been called ‘uncanny’ and ‘astonishing.’ She also impersonates Shirley Bassey, Marilyn Monroe, Julie Andrews and Billie Holliday.
Wileman seems to be following in the footsteps of Judy, Barbra and Gaga with her very own A Star is Born story. Over the pandemic, Wileman began singing “A Song A Day” and posting videos of timeless songs on Facebook. With over one million views later, she became an internet sensation with global fans. Following two sold-out performances November 2021 in London starring in Little Massive Voice, Wileman won the audience award for “Best Vocalist” with the Broadway World Cabaret Awards.
