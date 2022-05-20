Judy Garland's 100th Birthday Bash Introducing Debbie Wileman

It’s the worldwide celebration of the 100th Birthday of one of the Greatest Performers of our time, starring overnight internet sensation Debbie Wileman in an uncanny recreation of the sound of Judy Garland. Wileman has gained over 1 million online views for her spot-on recreation of Judy Garland and she is now, direct from London, onstage to dazzle Judy’s fans as well as her new followers. Fresh off her newest album release, “I’m Still Here” orchestrated, conducted & produced by Steve Orich.