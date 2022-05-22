Balto Token Launched with Plans to Change Crypto for Good
Altcoin Balto Token brings charity to crypto with 2% donated to animal organizations.
Jacksonville, FL, May 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Balto Token, a new altcoin charity token project, launched on PancakeSwap Friday, May 20. A fresh face in the market, the project is targeting more than standard tokenomics with a 2% charity wallet to benefit no-kill shelters and animal-related non-profit organizations.
Balto Token was founded with the core values of transparency, trust, community, longevity and charity. The brainchild of North Florida locals who bonded over their dogs and collective interest in being part of the rescue narrative, the project is taking aim at next-generation Web3 cryptocurrency as a catalyst for change.
While the project has gained significant interest from investors, the philanthropic mission and responsible stewardship and governance are the focus for the founders.
“Everyone on our core team has rescue dogs,” said Co-Founder Steve Cottone. “They are what brought us together and truly the impetus for the project itself. As pet owners, especially in the rescue community, we find these natural synergies—in this case, mutual interests in decentralized concepts and helping animals. We recognized a unique opportunity and the potential crypto provides to really create an impact for our charity beneficiaries.”
Balto Token’s initial efforts will support two local organizations, K9s For Warriors and Nassau Humane Society. The team is already coordinating with other local shelters and groups, with plans to expand efforts nationally in the near-future.
In addition to the foundational meme coin, the Balto Token team is preparing for the launch of apparel, NFTs, a rewards program and more ways to be part of and help animal-related causes, both online and in-person.
Balto Token is now available on the PancakeSwap platform. To learn more about Balto Token, visit baltotoken.com.
About Balto Token
Balto Token’s mission is to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream. Unlike older, comparable projects, Balto Token introduces holders to next-generation concepts such as NFTs, rewards, decentralized exchanges and more. Like the famous sled dog, Balto, Balto Token was born to help. Nearly a century after Balto made his illustrious run, we are excited to continue his mission of helping create a better future for others by donating 2% to animal-related charities and welfare organizations. Join the pack and be an alpha for animals in need. Learn more at visit baltotoken.com. Contract Address 0xe5977835A013e3A5a52f44f8422734bd2dc545F0.
Social Media
Telegram and Discord: @BaltoTokenOfficial
Twitter and Instagram: @BaltoToken
Beth Mason
904-349-4222
https://baltotoken.com
