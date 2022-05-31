UnifyTwin Launches Intelligent Industrial App Suite Addressing Industry 5.0 Transformation with Proven Business Outcomes

UnifyTwin announces the launch of Intelligent Industrial App Suite that offers five Business Apps to address various aspects of the industrial life cycle driving towards sustainable business outcomes. These apps are now deployed and validated in over 450+ industrial customers worldwide in multiple industry segments such as Pharma & Chemical, Textile, Refinery & Energy, Metals & Minerals and Building Materials. UnifyTwin is now on an expansion path and is pursuing strategic partnerships.