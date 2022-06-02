New York City Small Business Owner Victoria Brannigan Chosen to Attend Meta Boost Gather in Washington, DC
Victoria Brannigan, CEO of the Queen's Lovely Things, a New York City small business, was honored to attend Meta Boost Gather, all expenses paid, and to speak with Senator Gillibrand's office at the Capital and have the networking opportunity to meet 500 other small businesses.
New York, NY, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Brannigan, Owner of the Queen’s Lovely Things, qltnyc.com, an inspirational accessories brand that specializes in designing original jewelry, handbags, hats, and more, was one of the 500 guests that were flown out, hosted, and celebrated this year from May 16-18 in Washington, DC. Victoria connected with other small business owners to meet with policy makers, specifically Senator Gillibrand’s office, to discuss post- and pre-pandemic strategies and concerns.
Victoria has been a part of the Leaders Network Group on Facebook since early 2021 and has had many conversations with other members virtually, but Meta Boost Gather gave her the opportunity to network face to face with other members in a safe, educational, well-coordinated event. Victoria joined a group of 11 other New York City members to chat with Senator Gillibrand’s office about issues they are having running their businesses and presented creative solutions to relevant matters that they are currently facing.
When asked about her experience, Victoria acknowledged, "This was an excellent opportunity for my business and others to connect as most of my work is done online and it’s not always easy to meet and collaborate with other businesses. The networking opportunities and future collaborations provided by this event were exceptional with over 500 United States businesses represented." She was thrilled to have had this opportunity to grow her network and make connections that can help her business in the future. Facebook Leaders met and greeted each other like Family working to help each other grow collectively while leveraging Facebook and many of Meta’s other products in the process. Victoria just wished she could have met more Leaders.
There were 1000s of Facebook Network Leaders watching virtually live streamed in addition to the in-person event. The Meta Boost Gather event also included workshops, lectures, demonstrations, and major networking events with the other 500 Meta Leaders Network members that were chosen for their excellence on the Meta platform. Victoria was excited to say, “This event was definitely a success."
