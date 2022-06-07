Visional Supports Immersive Activation at 2022 Special Olympics Games
Orlando, FL, June 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- To project manage one of the largest activations ever produced on the ESPN’s Wide World of Sports campus, the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games organizers turned to Visional, a multidisciplinary experience focused creative production agency based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Visional is serving as the Technical Production Services Team, supporting multiple immersive and engaging guest experiences throughout various venues for this year’s Games with a focus on the 2022 Special Olympics Fan Zone, a first of its kind experience. The Fan Zone will feature over 30 games and activations for guests to engage in. Opening this week, the Fan Zone will provide athletes, honored guests, volunteers, and visitors dozens of opportunities to have fun, engage in new experiences, relax in the shade, and enjoy live entertainment at the Fan Zone Stage.
The USA Games, scheduled for June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, Florida will mark the largest multi-sport sporting event in Florida history. The Special Olympics USA Games, which is hosted every four years, will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean to participate in 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports, including athletics (track & field), basketball, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, flag football, golf, gymnastics, open water swimming, powerlifting, soccer, softball, stand up paddleboard, surfing, swimming, tennis, triathlon, and volleyball.
Visional is proud to support Special Olympics which has been empowering athletes and encouraging a more inclusive world for over 50 years. Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities, fostering acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health, and leadership to create champions for a more inclusive world. A world where all shine as one. Learn more about the 2022 USA Games at www.2022usagames.org.
About Visional
Founded in 2014 by Kyle Means and Jim Steurnagel, Visional is an experience-focused creative production agency at the intersection of design and engineering. We help emerging startups, future-forward Fortune 500 companies, and everyone in between envision, design, engineer and execute transformative visual experiences. We specialize in creative direction, live production, virtual engagements, interactive experiences, immersive environmental installations, and full project management. Visional is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with studios in Denver, Los Angeles, and Orlando. Learn more about us at www.wearevisional.com.
Contact
VisionalContact
Tiffany Means
+ 1 (404) 333-8213
https://wearevisional.com
Categories