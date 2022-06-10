National Mobile Wound Care Clinic Selects Dr. Thomas Serena as Medical Director
Mendota Health is addressing the tremendous need for wound care in this country through a national mobile clinic and providing advanced treatments in the patient’s home setting. Dr. Thomas Serena has been selected as the new Medical Director of Mendota Health.
Minneapolis, MN, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mendota Health is addressing the tremendous need for wound care in this country through a national mobile clinic and providing advanced treatments in the patient’s home setting. Dr. Thomas Serena has been selected as the new Medical Director of Mendota Health. As Mendota Health’s Medical Director, Dr. Serena will ensure the mobile clinics deliver the high quality of wound care that SerenaGroup has provided in the hospital setting over the last twenty years. He will also provide leadership in working with providers and health systems across the country.
It is estimated that 8.2 million Americans suffer from wounds. The majority of wound care clinicians surveyed believe that wound severity has increased since the start of the pandemic and will lead to increased loss of limbs and death 1.
Existing wound clinics and hospital systems collaborate with Mendota Health to extend wound care services to reduce readmission rates, preserve limbs, help patients successfully transition home, increase clinical efficiency, and decrease mortality from complex wounds.
Dr. Serena is recognized as an international expert in wound healing. To date he has opened and operates wound care centers across the United Sates and globally. Dr. Serena has been the lead or Principal investigator in over 100 clinical trials, including gene therapy for critical limb ischemia, antimicrobial dressings, growth factors, topical and parenteral antibiotics and CTP therapy. He founded the first wound healing cooperative research group that produced more than 12 manuscripts in 2016 alone. In 2011, he developed a diagnostic technique that now bears his name (The Serena Technique©). He holds numerous patents on wound care devices and dressings.
He is recognized internationally as an expert in the field of wound healing: He has more than 200 published papers and has given more than 1000 invited lectures throughout the world.
About Mendota Health
Mendota Health is a leader in mobile wound care operating in markets throughout the United States. Nurse practitioners treat patients in their home setting and create personalized care plans informed by the patient’s environment and goals for recovery.
For more information about Mendota Health or how to partner to provide mobile wound care to your patients contact us at Contact@mendotahealth.com or visit www.mendotahealth.com.
1. American Journal of Managed Care. (2021, September 21). Managing the Surge: Delayed Chronic Wound Care During COVID-19 (Press Release) https://www.ajmc.com/view/managing-the-surge-delayed-chronic-wound-care-during-covid-19
