Chocolate Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion

The Chocolate Spectrum Café and Academy, a retail and wholesale operation that trains and employs individuals with special needs, has just launched a new line of chocolate gift boxes, Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion. These Gift Boxes include Chocolate Treats: Fudge, decorated chocolate bars, truffles, molded chocolates, chocolate covered Oreos and chocolate covered pretzel rods. These items are presented in a smart and sturdy thematically-colored gift box with a colorful label.