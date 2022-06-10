SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at New Vintage Church - Santa Rosa Church Saves with the Sun

Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 43.2 kW DC solar system at New Vintage Church in Santa Rosa, CA. Their facility is now utilizing clean, sustainable power while saving over a thousand dollars in electrical bills every month.