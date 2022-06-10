SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at New Vintage Church - Santa Rosa Church Saves with the Sun
Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 43.2 kW DC solar system at New Vintage Church in Santa Rosa, CA. Their facility is now utilizing clean, sustainable power while saving over a thousand dollars in electrical bills every month.
Novato, CA, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The solar power system is roof mounted, consisting of 96 high-efficiency solar panels and producing 62,144 kWh every year. The new solar array will offset close to 74% of the Church’s electrical needs annually, putting those savings back into their hands to support the congregation’s needs.
“Working with SolarCraft was a breeze,” said Darren Youngstrom, Lead Pastor at New Vintage Church. “Their team kept us up to date on the progress, responded to all inquiries in a timely manner, kept the project on schedule and were professional and easy to work with. If you are looking through an array of options for your solar needs, we would highly recommend the team at SolarCraft.”
California Clean Energy (CCE), a Renewable Energy Service Provider for nonprofit organizations, will own the system and recover its costs through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the church. A PPA is an alternative to purchasing or financing your own solar power system, providing nonprofits the opportunity to utilize clean solar energy with no up-front costs and no system operation, maintenance, and replacement costs. Customers, such as New Vintage Church, benefit from lower fixed electricity prices than paying the utility and will never increase.
Every year, 44 metric tons of carbon dioxide generated by New Vintage’s operations will be eliminated. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by 2.8 million miles of driving over 25 years or the pollutants removed by 52 acres of trees in one year.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft continues to provide clean energy and battery storage solutions throughout the North Bay. SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and is has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 8,500 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com
About New Vintage Church
A Christian Church in Santa Rosa, in Sonoma County, New Vintage welcomes all, regardless of age, gender, orientation, affiliation, or ethnicity. All are made to feel welcome. Their vision is to be an irresistible church for next door neighbors and the next generation. "The church unchurched people love to attend."
“Working with SolarCraft was a breeze,” said Darren Youngstrom, Lead Pastor at New Vintage Church. “Their team kept us up to date on the progress, responded to all inquiries in a timely manner, kept the project on schedule and were professional and easy to work with. If you are looking through an array of options for your solar needs, we would highly recommend the team at SolarCraft.”
California Clean Energy (CCE), a Renewable Energy Service Provider for nonprofit organizations, will own the system and recover its costs through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the church. A PPA is an alternative to purchasing or financing your own solar power system, providing nonprofits the opportunity to utilize clean solar energy with no up-front costs and no system operation, maintenance, and replacement costs. Customers, such as New Vintage Church, benefit from lower fixed electricity prices than paying the utility and will never increase.
Every year, 44 metric tons of carbon dioxide generated by New Vintage’s operations will be eliminated. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by 2.8 million miles of driving over 25 years or the pollutants removed by 52 acres of trees in one year.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft continues to provide clean energy and battery storage solutions throughout the North Bay. SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and is has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 8,500 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com
About New Vintage Church
A Christian Church in Santa Rosa, in Sonoma County, New Vintage welcomes all, regardless of age, gender, orientation, affiliation, or ethnicity. All are made to feel welcome. Their vision is to be an irresistible church for next door neighbors and the next generation. "The church unchurched people love to attend."
Contact
SolarCraftContact
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
Categories