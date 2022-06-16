You:Flourish Selects AppIt to Develop the First Wellness & Behavioral Health App Serving the LGBTQ+ Community
Denver, CO, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AppIt Ventures, an award-winning, woman-owned custom software development company, has been selected by You:Flourish to design the first wellness and behavioral health smartphone application created specifically for the needs of the LGBTQ+ community.
Working with a team of wellness and behavioral health professionals, AppIt Ventures is designing an app that addresses the significant mental health crisis among the LGBTQ+ community.
According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, 48% of transgender adults have attempted suicide in their lifetime, compared with 4% of the general U.S. population. The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health shared that rates of suicidal thoughts have trended upward among LGBTQ young people over the past three years.
However, LGBTQ youth who had access to spaces that affirmed their sexual orientation and gender identity reported lower rates of attempting suicide.
“This is when technology is at its best,” said Amanda Moriuchi, CEO of AppIt Ventures. “Along with the You:Flourish team, we are building a platform that elevates those in the LGBTQ+ community who have been marginalized. Anyone who has a phone and connectivity can break the isolation and get the support they need at that moment, no matter where they live or their financial resources.”
The You:Flourish platform allows users to customize a peer support community with shared identities, establish wellness goals, track daily habits and earn rewards for engagement. In addition to a library of resources and interactive content, You:Flourish offers a directory of vetted mental health professionals who are trained to provide culturally relevant and LGBTQ+ affirming behavioral health interventions.
"Loneliness, depression and suicide are pervasive among the LGBTQ+ community," said Steven Haden, interim CEO of You:Flourish. "Connection through community combats the consequences of isolation. We are creating an affirming place where the LGBTQ+ community can turn to for healing and wellness through a supportive network of peers and through reliable information from expert-vetted resources. From anywhere and at any moment, those who are trying to make healthier lifestyle choices or an individual who feels alone in the world can access You:Flourish.”
Mental Health professionals who don’t have LGBTQ+ behavioral health training and want to serve this community can receive training through You:Flourish’s partner, Envision:You. A nonprofit, Envision:You addresses the gaps in behavioral health outcomes for LGBTQ+ individuals. Through its multiphase Behavioral Health Provider Training Program, Envision:You works with mental health professionals to address biases that exist in the field and to train providers to deliver culturally relevant and affirming care.
Across the country, people are struggling to find a mental health provider. The National Alliance on Mental Illness states that 55% of U.S. counties do not have a single practicing psychiatrist, and 134 million people live in an area of the country that the U.S. government has designated as a mental health professional shortage area.
“One app might not be the solution, but if it can help just one individual who feels isolated, scared to speak up, or who is facing their darkest hour, it is the one connection that one person needs,” Moriuchi said. “Imagine how much society will benefit from the contributions of people who are living up to their full potential, no matter their sexual preference or gender identity.”
About AppIt Ventures
AppIt Ventures is a woman-owned, Denver-based, international custom software development company that focuses on achieving its clients’ business goals through thoughtful architecture, design, and high-quality development. The company's strengths include custom mobile and web app development for small, medium, and enterprise-level businesses. In addition, AppIt Ventures works with clients in various fields, including nonprofit, government, healthcare, industrial, and education.
About You:Flourish
You:Flourish is a public benefit corporation balancing purpose and profit with the goal to bring wellness and affirming resources to members of the LGBTQ+ community. The You:Flourish smartphone application is created, curated and supported by Envision:You, a nonprofit organization that seeks to close gaps in behavioral health outcomes for LGBTQ+ individuals through co-created community programming, advocacy engagement, public awareness campaigns and evidence-based training. The You:Flourish app is in development with AppIt Ventures. Visit www.you-flourish.com for more information.
Working with a team of wellness and behavioral health professionals, AppIt Ventures is designing an app that addresses the significant mental health crisis among the LGBTQ+ community.
According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, 48% of transgender adults have attempted suicide in their lifetime, compared with 4% of the general U.S. population. The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health shared that rates of suicidal thoughts have trended upward among LGBTQ young people over the past three years.
However, LGBTQ youth who had access to spaces that affirmed their sexual orientation and gender identity reported lower rates of attempting suicide.
“This is when technology is at its best,” said Amanda Moriuchi, CEO of AppIt Ventures. “Along with the You:Flourish team, we are building a platform that elevates those in the LGBTQ+ community who have been marginalized. Anyone who has a phone and connectivity can break the isolation and get the support they need at that moment, no matter where they live or their financial resources.”
The You:Flourish platform allows users to customize a peer support community with shared identities, establish wellness goals, track daily habits and earn rewards for engagement. In addition to a library of resources and interactive content, You:Flourish offers a directory of vetted mental health professionals who are trained to provide culturally relevant and LGBTQ+ affirming behavioral health interventions.
"Loneliness, depression and suicide are pervasive among the LGBTQ+ community," said Steven Haden, interim CEO of You:Flourish. "Connection through community combats the consequences of isolation. We are creating an affirming place where the LGBTQ+ community can turn to for healing and wellness through a supportive network of peers and through reliable information from expert-vetted resources. From anywhere and at any moment, those who are trying to make healthier lifestyle choices or an individual who feels alone in the world can access You:Flourish.”
Mental Health professionals who don’t have LGBTQ+ behavioral health training and want to serve this community can receive training through You:Flourish’s partner, Envision:You. A nonprofit, Envision:You addresses the gaps in behavioral health outcomes for LGBTQ+ individuals. Through its multiphase Behavioral Health Provider Training Program, Envision:You works with mental health professionals to address biases that exist in the field and to train providers to deliver culturally relevant and affirming care.
Across the country, people are struggling to find a mental health provider. The National Alliance on Mental Illness states that 55% of U.S. counties do not have a single practicing psychiatrist, and 134 million people live in an area of the country that the U.S. government has designated as a mental health professional shortage area.
“One app might not be the solution, but if it can help just one individual who feels isolated, scared to speak up, or who is facing their darkest hour, it is the one connection that one person needs,” Moriuchi said. “Imagine how much society will benefit from the contributions of people who are living up to their full potential, no matter their sexual preference or gender identity.”
About AppIt Ventures
AppIt Ventures is a woman-owned, Denver-based, international custom software development company that focuses on achieving its clients’ business goals through thoughtful architecture, design, and high-quality development. The company's strengths include custom mobile and web app development for small, medium, and enterprise-level businesses. In addition, AppIt Ventures works with clients in various fields, including nonprofit, government, healthcare, industrial, and education.
About You:Flourish
You:Flourish is a public benefit corporation balancing purpose and profit with the goal to bring wellness and affirming resources to members of the LGBTQ+ community. The You:Flourish smartphone application is created, curated and supported by Envision:You, a nonprofit organization that seeks to close gaps in behavioral health outcomes for LGBTQ+ individuals through co-created community programming, advocacy engagement, public awareness campaigns and evidence-based training. The You:Flourish app is in development with AppIt Ventures. Visit www.you-flourish.com for more information.
Contact
AppIt VenturesContact
Lauren Jones
303-325-2607
https://appitventures.com
For You:Flourish media inquiries, including interview requests, please contact:
Kelly Behm
COHN Marketing
kelly@cohnmarketing.com
720-204-0442
Lauren Jones
303-325-2607
https://appitventures.com
For You:Flourish media inquiries, including interview requests, please contact:
Kelly Behm
COHN Marketing
kelly@cohnmarketing.com
720-204-0442
Categories