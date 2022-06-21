New Integrated Controls Streamline Essential Force Measurement
Copiague, NY, June 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mark-10 introduces the Series F family of force testers for quality control and process monitoring in manufacturing, research, and engineering applications. Suitable for diverse uses in the medical device, packaging, automotive, aerospace, and other industries, the Series F family integrates IntelliMESUR software for instrument control, force sensor measurement, and data acquisition in a centralized graphical user interface. This brings another level of efficiency into recurrent testing, allowing users to define and store test sequences for both routine and unique tasks, store all measurements, and perform standard and specialized data analysis.
The new degree of operational simplicity in the Series F force measurement instruments offers decreased test times for both routine and unique procedures to validate medical device manufacturing, measure packaging performance, confirm plastics formulation, check automotive module consistency, and verify aerospace component fabrication.
For example, medical syringe manufacturers must verify the syringe plunger force is within limits. The requirements vary with syringe geometry, so the test parameters must be adjusted for each different design. The Series F allows the full test procedure to be stored for each distinct geometry, and also allows the measured results to be correlated with syringe configuration, the plastic composition of the components, or any other elements that could influence syringe performance.
The same ease of operation and powerful data analysis can be applied to such applications as automobile seatbelt retraction force testing, package opening force verification for medication or consumer goods, and tension and compression measurements for plastic or metal test coupons for aerospace applications.
Mark Fridman, President of Mark-10, notes that Series F + IntelliMESUR allows more complex test sequences to be performed, without introducing more complexity for operators. “It’s more configurable, but is also easy to use. We anticipate our customers will see significant reductions in test time and cost, while having data analysis capabilities that bring added value to test operations.”
More information on the Series F + IntelliMESUR family is available at https://mark-10.com/seriesf/.
