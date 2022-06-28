Nova USA Wood Products Enhances ExoShield Wood Stain Color Retention & Palette Choices
Portland, OR, June 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nova USA Wood Products, Inc. has enhanced the color retention of its ExoShield Wood Stains by 30 percent as well as the formulations of its Walnut and Mahogany ExoShield colors based on the input of the company’s many business partners and customers.
These changes included reducing the red pigments in the Walnut stain to produce a richer medium-brown with some red undertones and the creation of a more natural-looking, subtler Mahogany color designed to increase the warmth of exterior hardwood and softwood decking, siding and furniture applications.
“We are dedicated to leading the industry through the development and distribution of high-performance stains that greatly surpass the exterior life, UV resistance, color retention and longevity of any other product in the market,” says Keaton Smith, the company’s wood systems product manager. “This is why our research and development procedures are so extensive and we’re always looking to create new, best-in-class formulations that ensure the long-lasting and extremely durable results of every soft- and hardwood application.”
The latest ExoShield formulation included the addition of proprietary polymerized oil resins as well as the highest amount of UV blockers that can be added while still allowing the formula to stay in suspension. The inclusion of the new resins measurably increased the ExoShield’s color retention and joined with the company’s proprietary blend of Tung oil, high-quality UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments to create a spectacular blend of long-lasting results with superior penetration.
Another ExoShield advantage is the ability to mix any of the colors in its palette to create differing stain shades and a wide variety of beautiful finishes that match virtually any exterior décor or style.
For more information on Nova USA Wood Product’s complete line of enhanced ExoShield Wood Stains please visit the company’s website at www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip™ Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
These changes included reducing the red pigments in the Walnut stain to produce a richer medium-brown with some red undertones and the creation of a more natural-looking, subtler Mahogany color designed to increase the warmth of exterior hardwood and softwood decking, siding and furniture applications.
“We are dedicated to leading the industry through the development and distribution of high-performance stains that greatly surpass the exterior life, UV resistance, color retention and longevity of any other product in the market,” says Keaton Smith, the company’s wood systems product manager. “This is why our research and development procedures are so extensive and we’re always looking to create new, best-in-class formulations that ensure the long-lasting and extremely durable results of every soft- and hardwood application.”
The latest ExoShield formulation included the addition of proprietary polymerized oil resins as well as the highest amount of UV blockers that can be added while still allowing the formula to stay in suspension. The inclusion of the new resins measurably increased the ExoShield’s color retention and joined with the company’s proprietary blend of Tung oil, high-quality UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments to create a spectacular blend of long-lasting results with superior penetration.
Another ExoShield advantage is the ability to mix any of the colors in its palette to create differing stain shades and a wide variety of beautiful finishes that match virtually any exterior décor or style.
For more information on Nova USA Wood Product’s complete line of enhanced ExoShield Wood Stains please visit the company’s website at www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip™ Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
Contact
StarrComm StrategiesContact
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com/
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com/
Categories