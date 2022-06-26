Process Insights Announces the Acquisition of the Assets of the Process Analyzers Business from Schneider Electric
Greensboro, NC, June 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Process Insights, a Union Park Capital portfolio company, announced today the acquisition of the assets of the Process Analyzers business from Schneider Electric (“Schneider”).
Based in Upland, California, Schneider’s process analyzers deliver premium solutions to leading companies worldwide and serving a diverse universe of industries and process/laboratory applications including, but not limited to, the chemical, life sciences (pharmaceuticals and biotechnology), metals, general industrials and energy markets. Backed by over 35 years of technology innovation and industry expertise, the acquired FTIR/FT-NIR analyzers and the process mass spectrometers further expand Process Insights’ core gas and liquid-phase analysis and measurement capabilities and round out Process Insights’ online and laboratory product and technology portfolio for a one-stop, total solution strategy.
“This asset deal broadens and strengthens Process Insights’ already robust portfolio of analytical instrumentation and technology,” said Monte Hammouri, CEO of Process Insights. “The ANALECT® process and laboratory FTIR and FT-NIR analyzers address a premium market demand in spectroscopic capabilities and highly complement our Guided Wave brand of NIR and UV-VIS solutions. The MGA™ magnetic sector mass spectrometer technology is a complementary extension of our Extrel brand of Quadrupole mass spectrometers. With this deal, we continue our journey to strengthen our position as a leading global provider of comprehensive online process and laboratory analytical instrumentation to better serve our customers worldwide,” added Hammouri.
“The completion of this transaction gives continuity to our customers who have purchased analyzers from Schneider in the past and now allows us to focus and pursue more growth opportunities in the instrumentation and measurement space, which align with the strategic priorities of our business,” said Matt Carrara, Vice President – Field Devices, Schneider Electric Systems USA, Inc.
About Process Insights
Process Insights is a leading, global innovator and manufacturer of instruments focused on process analytics, monitoring, control, and safety. Process Insights’ premium brands are used across a wide range of applications and end markets to ensure safe operation, increase product quality and attain higher levels of efficiency in process industries. Process Insights offers a sophisticated suite of instruments, monitors, sensors and software that help customers make complex analytical measurements used in mission-critical applications to reduce disruptions, downtime, and lost productivity, all while managing increasing regulatory complexity, safety expectations and cost in industrial processes. Process Insights is backed by Union Park Capital, a private equity investment firm based in Boston, MA. For more information, visit www.process-insights.com.
