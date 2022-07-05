Omnitronics Releases New omniGateP25 Software-Based Radio Interoperability Gateway with Auria Wireless P25 Trunked Network Using the P25 Console Interface (CSSI)

Testing was conducted with Auria Wireless on an Auria Wireless P25 Trunked Radio Network using the APCO P25 Console Interface (P25 CSSI) with an Omnitronics omniGateP25 Digital Radio Software Gateway and Omnitronics omnicore Enterprise Dispatch software in accordance with APCO P25/TIA standards.