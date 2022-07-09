Team Arnav Foundation to Hold 3rd Annual Event
Bethlehem, PA, July 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lace up your sneakers – the Team Arnav Foundation holds its third annual event on Saturday, July 16, at Moravian Acadamy’s Merle Smith Campus.
The event itself is a timed 5K race, accommodating runners and walkers alike as participants. In addition to the main race, the event will also have a 1-mile walk, nutrition and hydration stations, and merchandise shops for its attendees. Prizes will be provided for top runners by age group and gender, with first and second places receiving prizes courtesy of Keystone Running.
This is the third year the foundation has hosted its summer event, powered by the work of volunteers and the generosity of sponsors and donors.
“Relentless energy. Relentless enthusiasm. Relentless positivity. Three phrases that truly embodied last year's event. A community showing that our resolve was stronger than this disease,” said Dhruv Krishna, Founder and Managing Director of Team Arnav. “This year will be even better, hope to see you there!”
The foundation was started in 2019 by Krishna and his parents, who lost their brother and son, Arnav, to Pediatric Osteosarcoma in 2018. Since then, Dhruv, their parents, family, friends, and community members have come together in their fight, carrying on Arnav’s legacy of Relentless Positivity.
“We are dedicated to building a community of support for those in need and working to raise awareness and funds to continue the fight against sarcoma cancers,” said the foundation. “Every dollar that is raised will go directly to sarcoma cancer research and treatment.”
Post-race, the event will boast celebratory activities for its’ attendees, including food, ice cream courtesy of Batch Creamery, raffles for assorted gift baskets, and a tie-dye station, all backed by a family-friendly environment and music entertainment.
For more information about Team Arnav, please visit https://www.teamarnav.org or get in touch with the Foundation at contact@teamarnav.org.
