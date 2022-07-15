Accounting Business Solutions by JCS Delivers Customer-Centric Sage 50 Hosting for Small Businesses Ready to Migrate to the Cloud
Small business users of Sage 50 recognize the value of migrating to Sage 50cloud. Choosing a Sage 50cloud hosting provider is an important business decision. Accounting Business Solutions by JCS offers customized attention and experienced guidance as a Sage 50cloud hosting provider and is dedicated to providing them with an optimal experience before, during, and after they migrate to the cloud.
Chicago, IL, July 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Small businesses currently managing their businesses efficiently and cost-effectively with Sage 50 have little to no complaints. However, like all businesses of all sizes, they are finding themselves unable to resist the urge to migrate to the cloud. And rightfully so.
Fully aware of the impact that flexible, enhanced, 24-7 access from wherever they are would have on their efficiency and growth, Sage 50 users don’t have to be convinced that working remotely is a key advantage in today’s business climate. However, they need to be aware that Sage 50 Hosting isn’t a one size fits all service.
“It’s important that Sage 50 users embark upon their Sage 50 cloud hosting provider decision with the same diligence they applied when they made their Sage 50 accounting software purchase decision,” a JCS Sage-Authorized Hosting Provider commented.
JCS takes a customer-centric approach when working with a client to migrate their Sage 50 software off-premise to a hosted environment. Their commitment to their client is assured by their qualifications and credentials; among them are:
Sage-Authorized Hosting provider status
Expertise in determining which Sage 50 version is best for each client
Full dedication to training the entire team so they’re all up to speed quickly and confidently.
As a provider of business accounting software, service, training, expertise, and solutions – as well as core business expertise – for decades, Accounting Business Solutions by JCS is vastly experienced in servicing companies of all sizes and industries. Their longevity and high rankings nationwide are evidenced by their long-term, ongoing relationships with clients who highly recommend them.
“I was nervous about purchasing new software for my business but the team at Accounting Business Solutions by JCS made the process easy. They took time to learn about what I needed and made recommendations. Setup and training were great. They walked me through every step of the process and held my hand when needed. Thank you so much for all of your help.” - Suzanne W.
With pricing tailored to each business’ needs and budget, JCS’ “Customer-centric” Sage 50 Hosting service ensures support when it’s needed, optimal data security so all information is kept safe and secure, and reliable, consistent updates and server maintenance.
Small business owners ready to migrate to the cloud with Sage 50are encouraged to reach out to Accounting Business Solutions by JCS to book a free Discovery Call. During the call, they will learn the details, benefits, and best Sage 50could hosting options for their company.
Contact
Jennifer O'Brien
800-475-1047
https://www.jcscomputer.com
