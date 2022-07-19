innoviHealth® Expands Library of Digital and Printed Medical Coding Books
Comprehensive Library Supports Breadth of Customer Healthcare Education Needs by Supplementing innoviHealth’s Extensive Book Inventory and Software Solutions with Partner Offerings
Spanish Fork, UT, July 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- innoviHealth, a leading provider of medical documentation, coding, and reimbursement resources, announced today the expansion of its widely popular medical coding book library. This collaborative initiative includes additions from organizations such as MedLearn Publishing and Links2Success that, collectively, significantly advance access to healthcare education from a single source.
LaMont Leavitt, CEO of innoviHealth, commented, "We are committed to providing a wide variety of premium coding and billing content in ways that best satisfy our customers’ needs - whether it be integrations, digital code search, IntelliSearch, integrated digital books, or the in the physical book format where we offer both current and historical options. To this end, we will continue to aggressively develop our own solutions, as well as bring on additional partners to make Find-A-Code the best one-stop shop for today’s coding, billing, and compliance requisites."
The "completeness" of innoviHealth’s library is second to none and features unparalleled customer service for everything traditional, together with all the benefits of digital materials, including:
- No Wait Delivery: Traditional books can take weeks to arrive in the mail, but innoviHealth digital books are available for immediate use
- Environmentally Friendliness: The future of our environment is frighteningly uncertain. By switching to paperless, digital books are conserving natural resources
- Cost-Effectiveness: Digital book options eliminate the additional costs of shipping and delivery
- Interactive Capability. Online books give the freedom to highlight, and the “magnify feature” helps make things easier to read. The ability to quickly locate a code word or phrase saves the reader's time searching for specific information in hundreds and hundreds of pages of material, with the medical code linking directly into Find-A-Code for additional code information
- Reading On-the-Go: We are all very busy, and the digital technology of today helps us multitask from virtually anywhere
Find-A-Code is easily customized and offers the most highly accurate and complete “one-stop-shop” medical coding resource available, helping users save time, increase revenues, and avoid denials. Online libraries include extensive information for all major code sets (ICD-10, ICD-11, CPT, HCPCS, DRG, APC, NDC and more), along with a wealth of supplemental information such as newsletters and manuals (AHA Coding Clinics, AMA CPT Assistant, Decision Health Newsletters, Medicare Manuals, and more). All information is indexed, searchable and organized for quick access and extensive cross-referencing with a variety of custom integration options.
About innoviHealth
innoviHealth is the privately held, Utah-based, parent company of Find-A-Code, HCC Coder, ChiroCode, QPro, Codapedia, and the Healthcare Administration Alliance. The Founders have decades of experience in the medical billing and coding industry, and decades more experience in information technology. Every day, this unique blend of medical coding and information engineering skills are combined with on-going customer feedback to improve and simplify the process of medical coding, billing, and auditing for all our clients.
LaMont Leavitt, CEO of innoviHealth, commented, "We are committed to providing a wide variety of premium coding and billing content in ways that best satisfy our customers’ needs - whether it be integrations, digital code search, IntelliSearch, integrated digital books, or the in the physical book format where we offer both current and historical options. To this end, we will continue to aggressively develop our own solutions, as well as bring on additional partners to make Find-A-Code the best one-stop shop for today’s coding, billing, and compliance requisites."
The "completeness" of innoviHealth’s library is second to none and features unparalleled customer service for everything traditional, together with all the benefits of digital materials, including:
- No Wait Delivery: Traditional books can take weeks to arrive in the mail, but innoviHealth digital books are available for immediate use
- Environmentally Friendliness: The future of our environment is frighteningly uncertain. By switching to paperless, digital books are conserving natural resources
- Cost-Effectiveness: Digital book options eliminate the additional costs of shipping and delivery
- Interactive Capability. Online books give the freedom to highlight, and the “magnify feature” helps make things easier to read. The ability to quickly locate a code word or phrase saves the reader's time searching for specific information in hundreds and hundreds of pages of material, with the medical code linking directly into Find-A-Code for additional code information
- Reading On-the-Go: We are all very busy, and the digital technology of today helps us multitask from virtually anywhere
Find-A-Code is easily customized and offers the most highly accurate and complete “one-stop-shop” medical coding resource available, helping users save time, increase revenues, and avoid denials. Online libraries include extensive information for all major code sets (ICD-10, ICD-11, CPT, HCPCS, DRG, APC, NDC and more), along with a wealth of supplemental information such as newsletters and manuals (AHA Coding Clinics, AMA CPT Assistant, Decision Health Newsletters, Medicare Manuals, and more). All information is indexed, searchable and organized for quick access and extensive cross-referencing with a variety of custom integration options.
About innoviHealth
innoviHealth is the privately held, Utah-based, parent company of Find-A-Code, HCC Coder, ChiroCode, QPro, Codapedia, and the Healthcare Administration Alliance. The Founders have decades of experience in the medical billing and coding industry, and decades more experience in information technology. Every day, this unique blend of medical coding and information engineering skills are combined with on-going customer feedback to improve and simplify the process of medical coding, billing, and auditing for all our clients.
Contact
innoviHealthContact
Michael Hanahan
801-506-6936
innovihealth.com
Michael Hanahan
801-506-6936
innovihealth.com
Categories