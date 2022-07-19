Jared and Genevieve Padalecki to Appear at Rhode Island Comic Con
Providence, RI, July 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In honor of their upcoming 10th anniversary, New England’s largest pop culture event Rhode Island Comic Con announced this week that Jared Padalecki and wife and fellow actress Genevieve Padalecki will headline the weekend celebration November 4-6, 2022.
Executive Producer and starring in Walker on The CW as Cordell Walker, Jared Padalecki has been acting since he was seventeen. He also played Dean in Gilmore Girls and other well-known roles. He is the founder of the Always Keep Fighting mental health movement and proud husband and father. He is currently filming Season Three of Walker and Executive Producer of Independence, Season One.
Genevieve Padalecki starred in Walker on The CW as Emily Walker, Supernatural as Ruby and lead of Wildfire as Kris Furillo. An accomplished screen and stage actress. Genevieve is the founder of towwn (take only what we need), an environmental suitability movement. She is currently championing literacy and LGBTQIA causes in her home state of Texas.
Jared and Genevieve will be signing autographs and posing for photographs with fans for all three days of the convention. They will also be appearing on stage on Sunday November 6th to discuss their careers and take questions from fans.
Fans must purchase convention admission to meet the guests and attend their Q&A session. This year's Rhode Island Comic Con is scheduled for November 4-6, 2022, at the Rhode Island Convention Center and Dunkin Donuts Center Arena. Tickets are currently on sale through the event’s website at www.ricomiccon.com.
Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC specializes in producing multimedia, multi-genre entertainment events throughout the US, including their flagship event Rhode Island Comic Con, Colorado Springs Comic Con, Terror Con, Southcoast Toy and Comic Show, and many other events. Altered Reality’s latest ventures include comic book publishing and preparing for future expansion.
Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC specializes in producing multimedia, multi-genre entertainment events throughout the US, including their flagship event Rhode Island Comic Con, Colorado Springs Comic Con, Terror Con, Southcoast Toy and Comic Show, and many other events. Altered Reality’s latest ventures include comic book publishing and preparing for future expansion.
