Marco Manchego Named Sales Agent at TrailerDecking.com
Portland, OR, July 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Marco Manchego has joined Nova USA Wood Products Inc. as a sales agent within its TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring and accessories to retailers, small business operators, fleet owners and related customers located in the United States and Mexico.
“Marco’s extensive background in flooring sales as well as his in-depth knowledge of South America’s tropical hardwood marketplace have made him the ideal representative for our entire line of hardwood trailer products and accessories,” says Stephen Purdy, TrailerDecking.com’s sales manager. “Qualities like these are essential for working directly with manufacturers and suppliers worldwide to ensure our customers receive the finest materials and best-possible pricing with each order.”
Prior to joining TrailerDecking.com, Manchego traveled the Amazon and much of South America to source high-quality tropical hardwoods used in industrial applications.
A resident of San Clemente, CA, Manchego can be reached by either calling 949.994.9344 or emailing Marco.Manchego@novausawood.com.
For more information on the complete line of TrailerDecking.com products and accessories please visit www.trailerdecking.com or call 1-855-APITONG.
About TrailerDecking.com
Established in 2009 as a business unit of Nova USA Wood Products, an international leader in tropical hardwood decking and flooring, TrailerDecking.com offers a complete line of Apitong flatbed trailer flooring in both rough and shiplap, laminated hardwood truck flooring for van bodies, hardwood trailer components such as scuff liner and tie-down rails, and supplies like Apitong Oil, a high-quality wood finish developed for the transportation marketplace.
