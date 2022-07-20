IronOrbit Deepens Its Commitment to Better Serve the AEC Industry
Anaheim, CA, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Partnering with Los Angeles Chapter of ACEC Enables IronOrbit to be on the Forefront of Innovating Industry Solutions
IronOrbit, an innovative Cloud Service Provider and member of ACEC National, is now partnering with the Los Angeles (LA) Chapter of ACEC. This move is part of a broader strategic vision to deliver best-in-class technology to address some of the AEC industry’s most challenging problems.
The AEC industry increasingly relies on technology to share project data and connect remotely to supplier networks. Becoming an active participant in the LA Chapter of the ACEC will enable IronOrbit to better serve the needs of architects, engineers, and construction professionals.
The LA Chapter (CA) members provide services for all phases of planning, designing, and constructing AEC projects. They maintain active involvement in legislative and public sector policymaking. ACEC LA hosts monthly meetings to connect members to regional opportunities and liaise with committees, local agencies, and current members.
Recent chapter meetings allowed IronOrbit to understand how its technology can catapult the AEC industry forward. Digital transformation will increase agility and resiliency to adapt to any changes in the market. IronOrbit will continue to provide educational resources to LA Chapter members on emerging technologies and best practices.
Robert Mourra, VP of Key Accounts for IronOrbit, said, “ACEC members have experienced a shift that requires modernized operations and transitioning to a hybrid work environment. Cloud computing is essential in meeting these needs while improving accessibility, collaboration, and scalability. In addition, AEC firms incorporating digital transformation with a cloud-first strategy have a tremendous advantage over the competition.”
IronOrbit is proud to participate with ACEC to give back to the AEC community. IronOrbit hopes to enrich, engage, and open the exchange of ideas. The goal is to increase understanding of IT-related challenges and obstacles, while simultaneously helping them achieve the benefits of digital transformation.
ACEC California - Los Angeles County Chapter is a local chapter and part of the national organization ACEC. The organization is committed to advancing the private practice of consulting engineering, enhancing markets for engineering services, educating the public on the importance of infrastructure investment, and promoting sound business practices within the industry.
IronOrbit continues to share the advantages of cloud computing by exhibiting at the most popular AEC tradeshows. With a recent exhibition at the Digital Build Week Americas (DBEI), they plan to attend Autodesk University and the 2022 Annual ACEC Fall Convention. Currently using Nvidia’s RTX 6000 and A40, the company continuously integrates the latest technology to push GPU performance and power to new heights.
IronOrbit, an innovative Cloud Service Provider and member of ACEC National, is now partnering with the Los Angeles (LA) Chapter of ACEC. This move is part of a broader strategic vision to deliver best-in-class technology to address some of the AEC industry’s most challenging problems.
The AEC industry increasingly relies on technology to share project data and connect remotely to supplier networks. Becoming an active participant in the LA Chapter of the ACEC will enable IronOrbit to better serve the needs of architects, engineers, and construction professionals.
The LA Chapter (CA) members provide services for all phases of planning, designing, and constructing AEC projects. They maintain active involvement in legislative and public sector policymaking. ACEC LA hosts monthly meetings to connect members to regional opportunities and liaise with committees, local agencies, and current members.
Recent chapter meetings allowed IronOrbit to understand how its technology can catapult the AEC industry forward. Digital transformation will increase agility and resiliency to adapt to any changes in the market. IronOrbit will continue to provide educational resources to LA Chapter members on emerging technologies and best practices.
Robert Mourra, VP of Key Accounts for IronOrbit, said, “ACEC members have experienced a shift that requires modernized operations and transitioning to a hybrid work environment. Cloud computing is essential in meeting these needs while improving accessibility, collaboration, and scalability. In addition, AEC firms incorporating digital transformation with a cloud-first strategy have a tremendous advantage over the competition.”
IronOrbit is proud to participate with ACEC to give back to the AEC community. IronOrbit hopes to enrich, engage, and open the exchange of ideas. The goal is to increase understanding of IT-related challenges and obstacles, while simultaneously helping them achieve the benefits of digital transformation.
ACEC California - Los Angeles County Chapter is a local chapter and part of the national organization ACEC. The organization is committed to advancing the private practice of consulting engineering, enhancing markets for engineering services, educating the public on the importance of infrastructure investment, and promoting sound business practices within the industry.
IronOrbit continues to share the advantages of cloud computing by exhibiting at the most popular AEC tradeshows. With a recent exhibition at the Digital Build Week Americas (DBEI), they plan to attend Autodesk University and the 2022 Annual ACEC Fall Convention. Currently using Nvidia’s RTX 6000 and A40, the company continuously integrates the latest technology to push GPU performance and power to new heights.
Contact
IronOrbitContact
Kamron Naderkhani
1 949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
Kamron Naderkhani
1 949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
Categories