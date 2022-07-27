National Institute for Fitness and Sport Partners with Porter Hills Village and Cook Valley Estates to Expand the Community’s Senior Lifestyle Programming
Indianapolis, IN, July 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) is pleased to announce a partnership with Porter Hills Village and Cook Valley Estates, retirement communities in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
NIFS will be expanding upon the community’s existing offerings and providing individualized services to residents with senior fitness evaluations, exercise prescriptions and general guidance in the fitness center. Additionally the group fitness schedule will be enhanced to offer a variety of health and wellness programs to support residents in an active lifestyle.
One in three adults over the age of 65 fall each year with about 30% of all falls resulting in a visit to the hospital. Research shows that exercise programs focused on helping older adults build physical strength with emphasis on specific fall prevention techniques can be effective for helping participants live healthy lives with limited falls. NIFS Balance Redefined programming has also shown that engaging residents in a balance-focused program can help reduce an individual’s fear of falling.
Porter Hills Village and Cook Valley Estates are committed to helping their residents live well and have a strong legacy as premier senior living providers in Grand Rapids. NIFS is honored to play a role in supporting the vibrant lifestyle of their residents through our engaging and vibrant fitness services.
Porter Hills Village is a friendly, vibrant community nestled on 35 lush acres in Grand Rapids Township, where people come to enjoy active lifestyles free from the burdens of home maintenance and other chores. As a continuing care retirement community, the Village offers a full continuum of care on-site to provide the security, peace of mind, and quality care Porter Hills was founded on.
Cook Valley Estates is one of the finest senior living communities in Grand Rapids. They are dedicated to helping seniors preserve, and even enhance, all they have attained. Nestled in a wooded, park-like area of Grand Rapids, offers pure maintenance-free living and a wide variety of exceptional services and amenities.
Both communities are owned and operated by Brio Living Services whose communities feature a wide array of living options and services to meet residents’ needs and desires.
To find out more about Fitness Center Management by NIFS, contact Emily Davenport at (317) 274-3432; or by e-mail edavenport@nifs.org or visit www.wellness.nifs.org. NIFS media contact, Trudy Coler (317) 274-3432, email tcoler@nifs.org.
National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing human health, physical fitness and athletic performance through research, education and service.
