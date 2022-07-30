Women Who CAN Holds Largest Cannabis Event Highlighting Women of Color
Women Who CAN Business Expo, now in its forth year, is the largest one day event showcasing speakers and businesses owned by women of color in the legal cannabis industry.
Atlanta, GA, July 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Women Who CAN Business Expo features a diversity of vendors and speakers covering an array of financial education topics. Women Who CAN is short for Women Who CANnabis.
“We are so proud to be doing the work of educating, mentoring, and coaching women of color on how to build and grow successful businesses in the trillion-dollar legal cannabis industry,” says Women Who CAN Founder, Award winning, cannabis chef, Swan Simpson.
The Speaker line-up is one of the most intentionally inclusive with speakers representing a mosaic of under-served communities including women, people of color, LGBTX, and people with disabilities. The expo is held at the Doubletree Hotel Perimeter Dunwoody, 10am-5pm.
This year’s expo will feature cooking demonstrations, discussions around next generation technology and crypto, sessions with Black growers, and the 2nd Annual PitchFest Networking Luncheon where women-owned start-ups can pitch their ideas for a chance to win up to $5000 in prizes. New is this year’s Cannabis & Comedy after party featuring a historical gathering of hilarious well-known standup comedians who support cannabis legalization in America. For free expo tickets and more info on the comedy show go to WomenWhoCannabis.org.
“We are so proud to be doing the work of educating, mentoring, and coaching women of color on how to build and grow successful businesses in the trillion-dollar legal cannabis industry,” says Women Who CAN Founder, Award winning, cannabis chef, Swan Simpson.
The Speaker line-up is one of the most intentionally inclusive with speakers representing a mosaic of under-served communities including women, people of color, LGBTX, and people with disabilities. The expo is held at the Doubletree Hotel Perimeter Dunwoody, 10am-5pm.
This year’s expo will feature cooking demonstrations, discussions around next generation technology and crypto, sessions with Black growers, and the 2nd Annual PitchFest Networking Luncheon where women-owned start-ups can pitch their ideas for a chance to win up to $5000 in prizes. New is this year’s Cannabis & Comedy after party featuring a historical gathering of hilarious well-known standup comedians who support cannabis legalization in America. For free expo tickets and more info on the comedy show go to WomenWhoCannabis.org.
Contact
Swan Simpson Media GrroupContact
Christina Brown-Simpson
702-370-4342
www.SwanSimpsonMediaGroup.com
Christina Brown-Simpson
702-370-4342
www.SwanSimpsonMediaGroup.com
Categories