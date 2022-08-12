Denver's Premier Skate Shop Has a New Location
After two months in transition, Death & Glory Skate Shop is resuming its second-to-none sales and service in their very own location on South Broadway in Denver. Specializing in quad roller skates and inline skates, D&G also has a full selection of skateboarding hard goods as well. The larger new space will soon be also accommodating skate footwear and streetwear.
Denver, CO, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Death and Glory Skate Shop LLC will be officially opening its doors for the first time on 8/27/22. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience the knowledge and love of skating we have firsthand. The event will start at 11am at 1760 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80210.
The grand opening includes discounts and specials. There will be skating demonstrations, food trucks, and celebrities of the skating world.
“Death and Glory brings a wide selection of products and knowledge of those products,” said Jesse Heilmann. “We also strive to provide the best service making skating better and more fun for everyone.”
Death and Glory Skate Shop LLC is deeply rooted in the skating community. We love all things that roll and seek to show the world that everyone can skate.
About Death and Glory Skate Shop LLC
Skater owned and operated, we have a vision to expand the skate community in Denver and show people that everyone can skate. Over the last 4 years, Death & Glory has proudly supported the growth of a vibrant and diverse skating community in Denver, including organizations like:
• The RollerDome: home of Denver Roller Derby & Rocky Mountain Roller Derby.
• Mile High Battle: the longest running inline street skating contest in the world.
• Colorado Shiners: Colorado's BIPOC roller derby team.
•DUST: the Denver Urban Skate Troop, a weekly skate meetup community.
1760 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80210
Contact
Jesse Heilmann
303-902-1759
deathandgloryskate.com
