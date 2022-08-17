Apto Global Launches New Consumer Mobile App to Create a Community of Intentional Travelers and Language Learners
Nashville, TN, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Apto Global, a dedicated culture, language and travel community that helps people adapt to life anywhere, announces the launch of its new consumer mobile application that is now available for iOS and Android. The timing could not be better to connect intentional travelers with local communities through a mobile app. According to the American Express 2022 Global Travel Trends Report, 81 percent of respondents want to travel to destinations where they can immerse themselves into the local culture. And 78 percent want to have a positive impact on the community they are visiting with wellness activities, giving back to communities and protecting the environment, topping the list on why they are traveling.
The Apto Global mobile app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play and has robust storytelling tools for community members to share their authentic experiences. Apto Global guides the journey for travelers, international students, multinational employees and the culturally curious to connect, learn and share their stories and experiences with others. New mobile app features enable users to:
• Create, join and participate in groups of like-minded people centered around interests and locations.
• Prepare for their travel journey with an idea of what to expect and what to do when they arrive at their destination.
• View and interact with hyper-local videos and other users interested in traveling to the destination.
• Participate in groups, direct one-on-one interactions and in-app events.
“Our new mobile app is a critical milestone for Apto Global to expand our members and grow communities with more relevant content as the world opens up to travel, relocation and study,” says Traci Snowden, CEO and founder, Apto Global. Since its initial launch in 2016, Apto Global has connected thousands of users in 70 countries with local guides to train for both culture and language.
In June, Apto Global celebrated Speak Human Nashville Week gathering clients, partners and investors with a reception and product demonstration. Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued a proclamation to declare “Speak Human Nashville Week” on behalf of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County in recognition of Apto Global’s contributions to the city’s advancement of cultural awareness and diversity.
About Apto Global
Apto Global is the only dedicated culture, language and travel community that helps adventurers Speak Human. Social learners in 70 countries are actively using Apto Global to help others prepare for travel, relocation and interaction across the world. Apto Global is the only experiential learning platform that combines training for culture and language with local guides. Learn more at https://www.aptoglobal.com/.
