SkySparc Deepens Strategic Finance Sector Expertise with Mindbanque Acquisition
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is delighted to announce the completion of its acquisition of Mindbanque, a specialist in strategic, operational and transformation consultancy focused on the Nordic finance sector.
Stockholm, Sweden, August 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Formed in 2010, Mindbanque’s consultants use their deep experience and understanding of the finance industry to offer guidance and insight to shape business strategy and manage business transformation projects, using strengths across operations, compliance, integration and project management.
The acquisition of Mindbanque will allow SkySparc to further extend its existing range of financial and technical services to clients across banking, central banking, asset management and corporate treasury. While the two firms have complementary skillsets, their combination will increase scale and depth, enabling SkySparc to provide end-to-end solutions that deliver long-term business value for clients.
The two firms already have a number of clients in common, and will leverage SkySparc’s well-established global network to bring Mindbanque’s expertise to a wider client-base.
Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc, said: “Clients across the finance sector have always valued SkySparc’s unique mix of financial and technical expertise, but the acquisition of Mindbanque raises this to a new level. With clients facing myriad challenges and disruptions, often demanding a transformational response, SkySparc can be a strategic partner with unparalleled execution capabilities. We look forward to welcoming the Mindbanque team and working together to deliver a compelling integrated proposition to clients.”
Andreas Serrander, CEO, Mindbanque, said: “We are delighted to be a part of SkySparc, which has such a longstanding track record in delivering excellence to clients globally. I’m excited to demonstrate to clients how we can add even more value by building on our combined resources and talents. Together, we will help our banking, finance and insurance customers succeed all the way from needs and feasibility studies to implementation and management.”
The financial terms of the acquisition have not been made public. SkySparc is majority owned by Bragnum Invest, a Swedish investor in high-growth firms, with management and staff owning minority stakes.
