Space EA Unveils Hidden Technology for Next Generation Satellites

This latest technology called PAVISE, six years in the making, has never been shown before and is now being unveiled. For the first time, network transmissions can be completely hidden and undiscernible. Cyber networks, hackers, spies or nefarious intruders will not have any knowledge of and will not be able to see anything in this network while it continues to communicate and conduct its business. Satellite transmissions will have complete quantum-proof anonymity - an industry gamechanger.