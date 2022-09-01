Edward Jones to Sponsor the Inaugural Hope for Kids Classic Benefiting the American Foundation for Children with AIDS
The Hope for Kids Classic looks to raise $20,000 with a matching grant for children with AIDS, and attract golfers in the Lebanon, PA area.
Lebanon, PA, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The first inaugural Hope for Kids Classic charity golf tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Fairview Golf Course in Lebanon, PA to raise funds to support the work of the American Foundation for Children with AIDS (AFCA). The headlining sponsor of the golf event is Craig Lowrie of Edward Jones Investments, who also holds a position on AFCA’s board of directors as Board Treasurer.
“We are excited to be able to sponsor the first annual Hope for Kid Classic to support the AFCA. It's rare to find an organization that can positively impact multiple generations and provide a better sustainable future for children at the same time. Making a child smile may not change the whole world, but it will change their world,” said Craig Lowrie who is chairing the tournament.
The American Foundation for Children with AIDS is a non-profit organization providing critical comprehensive services to infected and affected HIV+ children and their caregivers. AFCA’s programs are efficient, promoting self-reliance and sustainability. Since 2005, in collaboration with in-country partners, they have served tens of thousands of families in some of the most underserved and marginalized communities in Africa. Areas of impact include: medical support, livelihoods, educational support and emergency relief. Currently, AFCA is transforming lives in Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The golf tournament has a goal of raising $20,000, which will greatly impact AFCA’s programming in order to serve more people in need. Along with the opportunity to golf on a beautiful course, the day will also include additional fundraising activities such as a 50/50 raffle, a special auction and more, all with the hope that attendees will get into the charitable spirit and help raise money for this fantastic cause.
Tanya Weaver, AFCA’s Executive Director added, “In addition to our goal of $20,000, AFCA was also awarded a $25,000 matching grant that will apply to any donations raised at the Hope for Kids Classic. We are so grateful for the generosity of Edward Jones and for each golfer who will help support our projects. We look forward to a full field of participants on the 18th.”
Whether you are a golfer, or a local business owner, there are ways to get involved through sponsorship opportunities that will give your brand exposure. A local charity golf tournament such as this one provides a targeted local and affluent audience, all while promoting a great cause.
Learn more about the Hope for Kids Classic, see sponsorship opportunities or purchase your tickets here.
Contact
Jennifer Panattoni
708-212-2195
www.afcaids.org
