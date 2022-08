New Medicaid Primary Care Providers Available in Centennial Colorado

Centennial, CO, August 26, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Health Now Family Practice is pleased to announce that primary care and urgent care providers are now available through Medicaid in Centennial, Colorado near Park Meadows Mall. This is a great resource for those who need access to quality healthcare. Medicaid provides coverage for primary care, urgent care, and preventive services.Health Now Family Practice is a primary care provider that offers comprehensive primary care services including preventive care, sick visits, and management of chronic conditions, skin biopsies, wellness exams, Women's health including IUD / Nexplanon insertion and removal and vaccinations.Medical clinics often have long wait times; Health Now Family Practice, is happy to offer same-day primary care service and accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicaid. Visit www.HealthNowColorado.com to make an appointment or walk in without an appointment.