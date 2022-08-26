New Medicaid Primary Care Providers Available in Centennial Colorado
Health Now Family Practice is pleased to announce that primary care and urgent care providers are now available through Medicaid in Centennial. This is a great resource for those who need access to quality healthcare.
Centennial, CO, August 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Health Now Family Practice is pleased to announce that primary care and urgent care providers are now available through Medicaid in Centennial, Colorado near Park Meadows Mall. This is a great resource for those who need access to quality healthcare. Medicaid provides coverage for primary care, urgent care, and preventive services.
Health Now Family Practice is a primary care provider that offers comprehensive primary care services including preventive care, sick visits, and management of chronic conditions, skin biopsies, wellness exams, Women's health including IUD / Nexplanon insertion and removal and vaccinations.
Medical clinics often have long wait times; Health Now Family Practice, is happy to offer same-day primary care service and accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicaid. Visit www.HealthNowColorado.com to make an appointment or walk in without an appointment.
Contact
Health Now Family Practice
Claire Diamant-Yefet
(303)-953-9405
https://www.HealthNowColorado.com
Claire Diamant-Yefet
(303)-953-9405
https://www.HealthNowColorado.com
