Alpha Serve Introduces Power BI Connector For Zendesk
Alpha Serve is glad to present its first product for Zendesk Support. The newly released Power BI Connector for Zendesk will make it easier for businesses to analyze and visualize their Zendesk data in Microsoft Power BI.
Kyiv, Ukraine, August 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As an award-winning customer service software, Zendesk is a valuable data source for businesses that handle customer interactions. Integrating a platform like this with a robust Business Intelligence solution like Power BI will help companies widen their data landscape, make timely decisions, and improve the entire customer experience based on intelligent insights generated from the deep analysis that Power BI offers.
Alpha Serve’s Power BI Connector for Zendesk will make it easy for businesses to fetch data from Zendesk and export it into Power BI for visualization and analysis. It offers a user-friendly setup process that allows anyone to create data sources without complex coding or programming skills. Power BI Connector for Zendesk will be helpful for Zendesk users that want to visualize their Zendesk data for deep insights and analytics. Power BI Connector for Zendesk has 3 pricing plans which are billed monthly and offers a free trial for 7 days.
Alpha Serve is a software development company that focuses on developing enterprise-grade integration and BI connectors. One of the company’s main goals is to transform technological expertise into viable solutions that are high quality and easily scalable.
As the Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, Alpha Serve has developed BI Connectors for Jira Software. Alpha Serve has also developed enterprise-grade solutions for Shopify and ServiceNow. The latest addition of a Power BI Connector for Zendesk further seals the company’s place as a provider of valuable business tools that improve the effectiveness of business operations and customer satisfaction.
So far this year, the company has released three major products, including Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira, the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow and now the Power BI Connector for Zendesk.
Alpha Serve’s Power BI Connector for Zendesk will make it easy for businesses to fetch data from Zendesk and export it into Power BI for visualization and analysis. It offers a user-friendly setup process that allows anyone to create data sources without complex coding or programming skills. Power BI Connector for Zendesk will be helpful for Zendesk users that want to visualize their Zendesk data for deep insights and analytics. Power BI Connector for Zendesk has 3 pricing plans which are billed monthly and offers a free trial for 7 days.
Alpha Serve is a software development company that focuses on developing enterprise-grade integration and BI connectors. One of the company’s main goals is to transform technological expertise into viable solutions that are high quality and easily scalable.
As the Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, Alpha Serve has developed BI Connectors for Jira Software. Alpha Serve has also developed enterprise-grade solutions for Shopify and ServiceNow. The latest addition of a Power BI Connector for Zendesk further seals the company’s place as a provider of valuable business tools that improve the effectiveness of business operations and customer satisfaction.
So far this year, the company has released three major products, including Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira, the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow and now the Power BI Connector for Zendesk.
Contact
Alpha ServeContact
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com/
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com/
Categories