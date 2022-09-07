Helping Girls Attain Economic Sustainability in Rewarding Careers
Denver, CO, September 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Transportation & Construction GIRL Day™ is September 29, 2022, 8:30am – 1:00pm. Transportation & Construction GIRL (TCG) encourages young women to enter the industry of construction and transportation. This year’s event will be an outdoor and indoor event with interactive exhibits and box lunches to go. Careers will be highlighted that narrow the gender pay gap. Attendance is free for young women.
Interactive exhibits include: Mobile Escape Room, SPOT the Robotic Dog, Heavy Equipment Simulator, Atterberg Machine Soil Testing, Flight Simulator, Excavator, Semi Truck Tractor, Paver, Pressure Washing Tools, Surveying, Concrete Mixing, Bridge Building, Scraper Simulator and Transit Vehicle.
Working with Transportation & Construction GIRL, young women can learn about careers in transportation and construction from successful women working in the industry. Why is that important? In the general workforce, women make 81 cents on the dollar for comparable work by men. In construction, that figure rises to 99 cents. Here are just a few salaries from the industry: Brick Masons $80,000, Project Coordinator $90,000, Estimator $75,000-$90,000, Architect $75,000, Electrician $58,000, Civil Engineer $81,000, Drone Operator $82,000 and Tower Crane Operator $77,000. And, these are just starting salaries. Their goal is to widen girls’ possibilities of career options with economically sustainable wages.
Event: Transportation & Construction GIRL Day
Date: September 29, 8:30am – 1:30pm
Location: Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 West 6th Avenue, Golden, CO
Attendance is free for girls, but they must be registered to attend.
Girls under 17 must be accompanied by parent, guardian or school representative.
About Transportation & Construction GIRL: The HOYA Foundation started Transportation & Construction GIRL because of a need. Currently, only 11% of the construction work force is women. That means there are opportunities for young women. With more women in construction leadership positions than ever before, individuals are ready to reach back to change the lives of the women coming behind them.
For more information about the Transportation & Construction GIRL Day, go to www.ConstructionGIRL.org.
To hear the impact this event had on one 9 year old girl, go here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0d01Om08XQ
