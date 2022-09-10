Couple Opens The AI Hub, First Black-Owned Creative Coworking Space in Kansas City
IRIS Creative Projects Agency Owners launch their daughter company, The AI Hub, in the KCMO City Market that houses 5 creative studios and a creative coworking lounge.
Kansas City, MO, September 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Founders James Spikes III and Taylor Burris officially opened the doors to The AI Hub, the first Black-owned Creative Coworking space in Kansas City, Missouri. Located in the heart of the City Market, the new space houses a collaborative creative coworking space along with 5 creative studios.
“This really is a place to allow artists to further express themselves. The AI Hub allows me to feel open and it feels like a true incubator so that I can better myself,” expresses staff member Andrew.
The duo had a successful Soft Opening Gallery Event in August that highlighted artists from Texas, DC and local creatives through Art Garden KC. The Missouri-based company not only houses a Creative Coworking Lounge, but also contains a Photography Studio, Virtual Reality Workspace, Sound Recording Studio, Apparel Making Studio and a Digital Computer Lab.
The business serves as an elevation tool for entrepreneurs, individuals and organizations and innovatively offers opportunities to local non- profit organizations to host one free event a month in hopes to increase their community based efforts.
With the rise of stay at home jobs and new business formations during the Pandemic, The AI Hub team recognized the need for a one stop shop that provides studio space, tools and educational resources at an affordable rate to those who needed a relief from creating at home. With the focus of purpose driven creativity at the forefront, the duo strive to strengthen creative exploration, entrepreneurship and enrichment.
Unlike other studios or coworking spaces, The AI Hub combines both while focusing on helping entrepreneurs and individuals scale their artistic pursuits. With a commitment to collaboration and education, The AI Hub, through its parent company, has joined with NKC Public School’s Mentorship Program to inspire and guide 9th-12th graders through the avenue of Entrepreneurship, Design, Innovation, and Technology.
Co-Founder Spikes explains, “Creativity and art has no age, no color, nor any requisite level of skill. Whether you are experienced, just starting out, or just need a place to have fun, The AI Hub supports your creative pursuits.”
For more information and to become a member, visit www.artincubatorkc.org, contact support@artincubatorkc.org and follow @theaihubkc on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact
Taylor Burris
913-608-9267
Taylor Burris
913-608-9267
www.artincubatorkc.org
Find us on social media @theaihubkc on Instagram and Facebook
