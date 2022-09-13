Showroom for Black Emerging Designers - Official Grand Opening
Pink Maison, the prestigious luxury showroom that offers student designer scholarships and provide exposure to emerging designers, announced its official Grand Opening in Downtown Atlanta.
Atlanta, GA, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The press and public are invited to the Grand Opening. The event will take place at 57 Forsyth Street NW, Suite 61 Atlanta, GA 30303, at 3PM EST. Industry Influencers and stylists will be in attendance to partake in this exciting event. Guests will be treated with a designer presentation showcasing the newest trends, exclusive discount, swag bags, and complimentary cocktail will be served.
Pink Maison Showroom is a PR & Sales Agency on a mission to provide exposure to emerging designers. With a direct-to-consumer model, the showroom’s innovative platform makes these brands easily accessible to consumers. Pink Maison supports local and international black and brown emerging designers from all over the globe. The showroom offers these emerging designers the opportunities to build a viable brand while utilizing marketing, branding and sales resources. Pink Maison Showroom is different from other fashion showrooms because it focuses on data sharing from consumer interaction with the designer collection and its mission impacts emerging designers before they graduate from college. Pink Maison partners with the Rose Gordon Foundation to also support student designers. Since its inception in 2019, the foundation has presented a combination of five scholarships to students from IFA Paris school of design, SCAD and Parson School of Designs. These scholarships provide financial and community support to student designers. In addition, the student is able to sell his/her collection in Pink Maison showroom.
Comments from the CEO, Rose Gordon, "Pink Maison is a learning hub for student designers in college and for emerging brands looking for community support and a platform to increase profit margin."
