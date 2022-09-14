Building Block Resolutions Introduces Floreo’s Innovative Virtual Reality Platform to Teach Social, Behavioral, Communications and Life Skills
Becomes first Southern California-based ABA clinic to access Floreo’s pioneering behavioral therapy metaverse for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Los Angeles, CA, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Building Block Resolutions (BBR), a premier Southern California-based autism therapy and behavioral analysis services provider, has begun deploying Floreo to teach social, behavioral, communication and life skills. Floreo’s mission is to create the first behavioral therapy metaverse, a virtual world that is safe for learners, equipping them with skills and tools they can apply in their everyday lives.
BBR is a woman-owned provider that serves all of Los Angeles and Orange Counties with more than twenty years of experience. Southern California is one of the most innovative regions in the United States for autism services and BBR has a track-record of providing the highest-level of professional services on behalf of the communities it serves.
“We are introducing Floreo into BBR’s service delivery model based on Floreo’s proven ability to harness technology in a way that is accessible to individuals with autism spectrum disorder, helping them to translate their learnings to practical applications in their daily lives,” said Dr. Jennifer Charles, PhD, BBR’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Building Block Resolutions is proud of the role we play in our community, and we will continue to identify and adopt cutting-edge technologies that can positively impact the individuals we serve,” added Dr. Charles.
“Building Block Resolutions is an extraordinary community resource serving the children of Los Angeles and Orange counties, and Floreo is proud to partner with them to bring our cutting edge technology to their clients,” said Heather Manning, Floreo’s Director of Customer Success. “We look forward to continuing to scale our program with BBR to reach more families and children with ASD,” added Ms. Manning.
Floreo’s virtual reality platform, which is immersive and repeatable, provides practice in situations difficult to replicate in home or office settings. Learners are empowered by practicing l skills in a safe, engaging, and reinforcing manner. Floreo’s technology was recently featured in the New York Times as an example of technology innovation in the autism space: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/14/business/virtual-reality-autism-children-telehealth-floreo.html
About Building Block Resolutions:
BBR is a woman-owned autism therapy and behavioral analysis services provider serving all of Los Angeles and Orange counties. The firm has a team of highly trained therapists and staff who integrate their therapeutic services with families to create the best outcomes for children with autism spectrum disorder.
For more information, please visit www.buildingblockresolutions.com.
About Floreo:
Floreo’s vision is a world that is open and accessible for every neurodiverse person. Its mission is to create the first behavioral therapy metaverse, a virtual world that is safe for learners, equipping them with skills and tools they can apply in their everyday lives. Floreo has developed a virtual reality platform that teaches social, behavioral, communication and life skills for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, anxiety and other neurodiverse conditions. For more information, please visit www.floreotech.com
Media Contact:
Dan Tarman
dtarman@perceptualadvisors.com
