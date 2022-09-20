Alignment Simple Solutions - QuickTrick Products Wins 2022 Motor Top 20 Award
Alignment Simple Solutions, LLC (ALSS), manufacturer of QuickTrick Alignment products and accessories, has won their first MOTOR Top 20 Award for the QuickTrick All in one Powersports Alignment System.
Pelham, AL, September 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alignment Simple Solutions is proud to win its first MOTOR Top 20 Award for the groundbreaking QuickTrick All in one Powersports Alignment System.
The complete alignment system includes everything a service center needs for measuring 8” to 26” rims and up to 44” tires. “Since we manufacture in house, we can customize to any shops need,” says CEO, Tess Winningham. “We received a lot of requests for an alignment solution for this market. It is always our goal to provide innovative, accurate and affordable results when there is a need for a solution.”
Co-Founder and COO Gary Gann stated, “We rolled out a BETA system and took the feedback and suggestions to incorporate a complete system for any service center or dealership servicing everything from everyday ATV’s to UTV, Side-by-Sides and 3-wheeler CANAMs and Spyders. We are extremely pleased to be honored alongside some of the best in the aftermarket industry with this prestigious award.”
Tess Winningham went on to say, “We are excited to provide this essential equipment for a growing market of enthusiasts. Many customers, so far, have been Honda, Polaris and Yamaha focused, but there is great demand for a solution for CANAM and the 3-wheeler market. We’re truly proud of this system and the feedback received on immediate revenue growth for service centers using the QuickTrick All in one Powersports system.”
ALSS’ QuickTrick Product Line is an industry leader in portable wheel alignment equipment and accessories. Now entering the 11th year in business, all systems have been 3rd party tested for accuracy against the best known brands. QuickTrick products are accurate, affordable and are currently being used in over 100 countries and across industries from mobile mechanics, fleet managers, government and military as well as amateur and professional racers, custom builders and automotive shops.
About ALSS QuickTrick
Alignment Simple Solutions manufactures QuickTrick Alignment Tools. QuickTrick portable tools are designed to improve performance and lengthen tire life through early and fast diagnosis of wheel alignment issues on any vehicle. QuickTrick provides the ability to reduce risk & damage through early detection without cumbersome equipment and eliminates the need for a lift when measuring. QuickTrick products come with a full money back guarantee and lifetime warranty on craftsmanship and are manufactured in the USA.
About MOTOR
MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst company, is one of the world’s premier suppliers of automotive data and since 1903, has provided accurate, thorough, and timely information. The MOTOR Top 20 Awards is the industry’s longest-running and most recognized award program.
About Hearst
Hearst is a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses.
