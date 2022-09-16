Open Source NebulaGraph Database Raises Tens of Millions of Dollars in Series A Funding
Open source graph database NebulaGraph closed Series A funding to accelerate the application of graph technology in production environments, bringing a distributed and scalable graph database to enable real-time event data stream processing for ultra-large data volume.
Hangzhou, China, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NebulaGraph, a leading open source graph database, announced it raised tens of millions of US dollars in Series A funding. Investors in the round are led by Jeneration Capital, with participation from the previous investors - Matrix Partner China, Redpoint China Ventures, and Source Code Capital. China Renaissance served as the exclusive financial advisor in this financing round.
NebulaGraph plans to continue building its established business strategy by accelerating the pace of its expansion to the global market, while also strengthening R&D to enhance product performance and differentiation with cutting-edge graph technology.
Earlier this year, NebulaGraph joined Linked Data Benchmark Council (LDBC) as an organizational member to participate in developing graph industry standards and specifications, especially the creation and popularization of Graph Query Language (GQL), which is a forthcoming International Standard Language for property graph querying.
Designed for scalability and fast recovery, NebulaGraph boasts a distributed, high-availability architecture, making it an ideally reliable graph database in production environments. Its capability in handling ultra-large datasets with trillions of edges, coupled with instant event data stream processing, has allowed Nebula Graph database to excel at transactional integrity and operational availability.
Hundreds of well-established enterprises, including Tencent, Meituan, JD Digits, and Kuaishou, are leveraging NebulaGraph Database to boost their graph data processing capabilities.
Sherman Ye, the founder and CEO of NebulaGraph said, "Thanks to the in-depth understanding of industrial scenarios, the transformative value of our products, and the surging demand in graph technology, NebulaGraph is well-positioned to capture future growth opportunities."
About NebulaGraph
NebulaGraph is an open-source graph database developed by vesoft Inc. It can store and process billions of vertices and trillions of edges with milliseconds of latency. With a distributed and scalable architecture, its shared-nothing deployment eliminates any single failure point and allows fast recoveries to secure business continuity.
NebulaGraph plans to continue building its established business strategy by accelerating the pace of its expansion to the global market, while also strengthening R&D to enhance product performance and differentiation with cutting-edge graph technology.
Earlier this year, NebulaGraph joined Linked Data Benchmark Council (LDBC) as an organizational member to participate in developing graph industry standards and specifications, especially the creation and popularization of Graph Query Language (GQL), which is a forthcoming International Standard Language for property graph querying.
Designed for scalability and fast recovery, NebulaGraph boasts a distributed, high-availability architecture, making it an ideally reliable graph database in production environments. Its capability in handling ultra-large datasets with trillions of edges, coupled with instant event data stream processing, has allowed Nebula Graph database to excel at transactional integrity and operational availability.
Hundreds of well-established enterprises, including Tencent, Meituan, JD Digits, and Kuaishou, are leveraging NebulaGraph Database to boost their graph data processing capabilities.
Sherman Ye, the founder and CEO of NebulaGraph said, "Thanks to the in-depth understanding of industrial scenarios, the transformative value of our products, and the surging demand in graph technology, NebulaGraph is well-positioned to capture future growth opportunities."
About NebulaGraph
NebulaGraph is an open-source graph database developed by vesoft Inc. It can store and process billions of vertices and trillions of edges with milliseconds of latency. With a distributed and scalable architecture, its shared-nothing deployment eliminates any single failure point and allows fast recoveries to secure business continuity.
Contact
NebulaGraphContact
Lindsay Liu
008618810926700
nebula-graph.io
Lindsay Liu
008618810926700
nebula-graph.io
Multimedia
Categories