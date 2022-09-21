"Mode One" Ranked as a Top 10 Audiobook for Single Men in "The Manosphere" on BuzzFeed.com

Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie had two of his five self-help audiobooks featured in a "Top 10 Manosphere Audiobooks" list on the popular BuzzFeed.com website. Currie's 2014 "Mode One" audiobook earned a spot on list, and his 2022 "No FREE Attention" audiobook earned a spot in the "honorable mention" section of the blog post. Currie authored and self-published his first eBook version of "Mode One" in May 1999, and he self-published his first paperback version of "Mode One" in February 2006.