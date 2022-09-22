SkySparc Announces Certification as FIS Integrity Consultancy
SkySparc, a business consultancy, is delighted to announce a major step forward in the development of its FIS services to clients with the completion of its certification as an authorized FIS Integrity consultancy.
Stockholm, Sweden, September 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As an official partner of FIS, the global financial technology provider, SkySparc is now approved to provide its suite of services to support the implementation of FIS Treasury and Risk Manager – Integrity Edition.
SkySparc recently added to the expertise of its FIS practice with the appointment of John Fahlvik as team manager, heading the firm’s Gothenburg consultants on strategic initiatives for clients including treasury digitalization and data analysis projects.
Dennis Masich, Head of SkySparc’s FIS Practice, said, “This certification marks an important strategic milestone in the scaling up of SkySparc’s FIS capabilities and underlines our ongoing investment to bring clients the very highest level of service, both in the Nordic region and globally. It also reflects a close relationship between FIS and SkySparc built on mutual trust and a shared commitment to excellence.”
David Ahlström, Regional Sales Manager, Corporate Liquidity at FIS, said, “Partnerships with consultancies that have local expertise and intimate knowledge of their clients’ treasury operations and technology needs increases FIS’ ability to deliver client value. This certification deepens our partnership with SkySparc and will provide clients’ access to the firm’s insights and expertise ensuring timely deliveries of implementations as well as access to local services post go-live.”
The certification process involved the completion of a rigorous training program by members of SkySparc’s fast-growing FIS practice.
Paul Hammond, Global Training Manager FIS Integrity, said, “All the SkySparc consultants demonstrated their breadth of experience and depth of expertise throughout the training process. At FIS, it is important to have high-quality consultants to ensure clients optimize their use of our products.”
Contact
Cathrina Henriksen Cabrera
+33 6 289 874 24
www.skysparc.com
