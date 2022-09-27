Techology to Debut New Standard in Home Networks at CEDIA
Lakewood, CO, September 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Launching a new company, a new product and a new standard in home networks, Techology will debut its brand-new RouterBox at the CEDIA Expo, the premier event for home tech pros, in Dallas, Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. Designed to “play well with other network equipment,” RouterBox will be featured in the expo’s Launchpad, an area exclusively for new companies and products.
RouterBox, which is uniquely technology-and brand-agnostic, was created to provide a new solution for managing network installations and takeovers that is both flexible and reliable for homeowners. Techology works with custom integrators to provide next-level monitoring and remote support services.
“The network is truly the backbone of every home automation system, and the router is its most critical component. We’ve heard from homeowners and integrators across the country who are dissatisfied and frustrated with their networks and that’s where Techology and RouterBox come in,” said CEO John Young. “Whether you’re looking to build a new network or rescue one, RouterBox will protect your existing investment and ensure clients get what they need and want the first time.”
With its mobile app, RouterBox makes it easy to troubleshoot from anywhere and self-healing technology detects cable changes, notifies parties and makes it easy for integrators to fix issues remotely. It also features multi-gig speeds, streamlined communication, and the ability to increase customer satisfaction and build recurring revenue with monthly service plans.
“We can’t wait to debut and share RouterBox with everyone at CEDIA and to let the world know that there is now a better option for home automation and networking,” Young added.
