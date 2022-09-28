ALS Therapy Development Institute Announces Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. as First Tile Sponsor of White Coat Affair Gala
Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. will be the first Title Sponsor of the White Coat Affair gala, being held on October 15, 2022, at the Boston Sheraton to raise funds for ALS research.
Boston, MA, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on ALS, has announced that Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. will be the first-ever Title Sponsor of their annual White Coat Affair gala. The White Coat Affair, which will be held on October 15 at the Boston Sheraton Hotel, is one of ALS TDI’s largest fundraising events. As a nonprofit biotech, ALS TDI relies on donations from the community and events like the White Coat Affair to continue their urgent research to find treatments for ALS – a disease that currently has no cures or effective treatments.
The White Coat Affair is a powerful evening that brings together and honors those living with ALS and remembers those we’ve lost. The gala includes dinner, a speaking program, dancing, and a lively after-party. The annual event attracts 400 guests from around the globe and has raised over $2.5 million since its inception. Guests return year after year for the elegant atmosphere, moving stories, and to celebrate the advances made in ALS research. Along with the ALS community, members of the scientific and investment community come together to raise the vital funds necessary to continue the mission to end ALS.
As the Title Sponsor of the White Coat Affair, Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. is demonstrating their commitment to supporting this mission and helping to ensure the success of the event. This support is especially appreciated as 2022 will mark the first time that the White Coat Affair has been held as an in-person event since 2019. Like many events, the in-person gala had to be canceled the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns, but ALS TDI is thrilled to once again have the opportunity to unite with the community this October in Boston.
A third-generation family-owned and operated company, Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. has been a part of the greater Boston area for over 58 years. The company was founded by the Ferrara Family in 1963, and today they continue to honor their deep roots in the area and remain committed to serving the needs of the community in as many ways as possible. ALS research is a deeply personal cause for the company’s owner, Tony Ferrara, who lost his beloved mother Janice to the disease. Superior Rail and Iron Works, Inc. is proudly supporting the White Coat Affair and the fight against ALS in loving memory of Janice Ferrara, and in honor of all who are impacted by ALS.
“We are so grateful to have Superior Rail & Iron Works as our first ever White Coat Affair Title Sponsor,” says Fernando Vieira M.D., CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of the ALS Therapy Development Institute. “Their support of this event demonstrates their strong commitment to supporting the ALS community and the research to end ALS. As a nonprofit biotech, ALS TDI’s pace of research to discover ALS treatments is greatly influenced by our funding. Events like the White Coat Affair are critical to continuing our work, and the support of businesses like Superior Rail & Iron Works has a huge impact.”
Registration for the White Coat Affair is open now through October 7, 2022. For more information and to register to attend, visit https://als.net/wca.
About the ALS Therapy Development Institute
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) and its researchers discover and develop potential treatments for ALS. It is the world’s first and largest nonprofit biotech focused 100 percent on ALS research. Led by drug development experts and people with ALS, ALS TDI understands the urgent need to slow and stop this disease.
Based in Watertown, MA, ALS TDI has more than 30 full-time, industry trained, drug development experts on staff. ALS TDI is internationally recognized as a leader in preclinical and translational ALS research, and partners with pharmaceutical companies and biotech organizations all around the world. Rated a four-star nonprofit on Charity Navigator, ALS TDI spends 87 cents of every dollar raised on finding effective treatments and cures for ALS. Visit www.als.net for more information.
The White Coat Affair is a powerful evening that brings together and honors those living with ALS and remembers those we’ve lost. The gala includes dinner, a speaking program, dancing, and a lively after-party. The annual event attracts 400 guests from around the globe and has raised over $2.5 million since its inception. Guests return year after year for the elegant atmosphere, moving stories, and to celebrate the advances made in ALS research. Along with the ALS community, members of the scientific and investment community come together to raise the vital funds necessary to continue the mission to end ALS.
As the Title Sponsor of the White Coat Affair, Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. is demonstrating their commitment to supporting this mission and helping to ensure the success of the event. This support is especially appreciated as 2022 will mark the first time that the White Coat Affair has been held as an in-person event since 2019. Like many events, the in-person gala had to be canceled the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns, but ALS TDI is thrilled to once again have the opportunity to unite with the community this October in Boston.
A third-generation family-owned and operated company, Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. has been a part of the greater Boston area for over 58 years. The company was founded by the Ferrara Family in 1963, and today they continue to honor their deep roots in the area and remain committed to serving the needs of the community in as many ways as possible. ALS research is a deeply personal cause for the company’s owner, Tony Ferrara, who lost his beloved mother Janice to the disease. Superior Rail and Iron Works, Inc. is proudly supporting the White Coat Affair and the fight against ALS in loving memory of Janice Ferrara, and in honor of all who are impacted by ALS.
“We are so grateful to have Superior Rail & Iron Works as our first ever White Coat Affair Title Sponsor,” says Fernando Vieira M.D., CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of the ALS Therapy Development Institute. “Their support of this event demonstrates their strong commitment to supporting the ALS community and the research to end ALS. As a nonprofit biotech, ALS TDI’s pace of research to discover ALS treatments is greatly influenced by our funding. Events like the White Coat Affair are critical to continuing our work, and the support of businesses like Superior Rail & Iron Works has a huge impact.”
Registration for the White Coat Affair is open now through October 7, 2022. For more information and to register to attend, visit https://als.net/wca.
About the ALS Therapy Development Institute
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) and its researchers discover and develop potential treatments for ALS. It is the world’s first and largest nonprofit biotech focused 100 percent on ALS research. Led by drug development experts and people with ALS, ALS TDI understands the urgent need to slow and stop this disease.
Based in Watertown, MA, ALS TDI has more than 30 full-time, industry trained, drug development experts on staff. ALS TDI is internationally recognized as a leader in preclinical and translational ALS research, and partners with pharmaceutical companies and biotech organizations all around the world. Rated a four-star nonprofit on Charity Navigator, ALS TDI spends 87 cents of every dollar raised on finding effective treatments and cures for ALS. Visit www.als.net for more information.
Contact
ALS Therapy Development InstituteContact
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
Categories