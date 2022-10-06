Axel's Pawn Shop, Spokane, WA, Announced Seahawk Ticket Giveaway
Axel's Pawn Shop is part of the Spokane, WA community. Offering full pawn shop services, they also offer special offers and promotions to help the community. They announced they will give away Seahawk Tickets in October.
Spokane, WA, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axel's Pawn Shop is a full service pawn shop. They provide financial alternatives to help the community meet unexpected expenses or burdens. Throughout the year they post offers. Last year, they gave away Seahawk tickets and plan to do so again this year.
The Centurylink Field is home to the Seattle Seahawks. The stadium seats 69,000 people for NFL games. This year, Axel's Pawn Shop is giving away two 100 level premium seats.
The 100 level seats are part of the lower level seats at the stadium. There is a lot to see from these seats and the position creates a dynamic and fun experience.
Entries will end on October 23 and the drawing will take place on October 24. Stop by the shop to enter or visit them on Facebook. The game is on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
With the announcement, Axel's hopes families can win tickets and have a great time at the game. Getting away to attend something different is always fun. Visit them today at: axels.com/
Dug Karlson
(509) 535-2251
https://axels.com/
