Cris Cyborg First Boxing Fight Does 110,000 Global Pay Per View (PPV) Buys
Cris Cyborg makes professional boxing debut at Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba Brazil earning an 8 round unanimous decision over former Brazilian National Boxing champion Simone Silva and the event does over 110,000 Pay Per View Buys and over 10,000 fans in attendance.
Curitiba, Brazil, October 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cris Cyborg established herself as a two sport Combat Sport superstar with her latest performance at Fight Music Show 2. Making her professional boxing debut against former Brazilian National Champion Simone Silva, Cyborg decisively won all 8 rounds in route to an unanimous decision victory for the FMS Professional SuperWelterweight Boxing Championship Belt.
The Event which was streamed on premium cable channel Combate in Brazil was also featured via the FightMusicShow website as a digital PPV in South America with global distribution available via Fite TV
While the Fite TV broadcast only featured a Portuguese broadcast, FMS 2 was a great success in Brazil and South America economically prices at R$70 the promotion established itself as the first Boxing event headlined by a female fighter to surpass 100,000 Global PPV buys. The event also drew over 10,000 fans in attendance for Cris Cyborg's first fight in her hometown of Curitiba Brazil since her UFC 198 debut.
Cris Cyborg who is currently the Bellator MMA Featherweight Champion is expected to return to Fight Music Show later in 2023 to defend her Professional Boxing Championship belt against an opponent TBD.
