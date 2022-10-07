Alfred Street Baptist Church and Google Cloud Partner to Host the Largest Hybrid HBCU College Festival on Friday, October 7 (Virtual) and Saturday, October 8
More than 35,000 expected to attend the largest hybrid festival of its kind in the country. Over 5,000 students expected to attend In-Person at the University of the District of Columbia in Washington, DC on Saturday, October 8 (10am to 2pm ET).
Alexandria, VA, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Google Cloud and the Alfred Street Baptist Church have partnered for the second time for the 20th Annual ASBC Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Festival, taking place virtually on October 7, 4:00pm-8:00pm and virtually and in person at the University of the District of Columbia on October 8, 10:00am-2:00pm.
For more than two decades, the ASBC’s signature event has enabled more than 50,000 African American youth – many first-generation college students – to directly connect with the nation’s iconic HBCUs, while also providing a wealth of vital information about the college admissions process, financial aid, academic disciplines, and the vibrant cultural aspects of Black college life. In 2020 and 2021, the ASBC HBCU Festival welcomed more than 12,000 prospective students and their families, produced 1,873 offers of admission to high school seniors, and awarded more than $5.6 million in scholarships – and the fall 2022 festival is poised to yield greater benefits.
Most of the 70+ HBCUs in attendance for this fall’s festival will conduct on-site interviews and offer instant admission virtually and on-site, while some, if not all, participating institutions will be waiving application fees. Since the festival’s inception, participating HBCUs have awarded more than $40 million in the form of academic scholarships and/or waived fees.
“Google Cloud is committed to HBCUs, higher education for our African American youth as well as diversity, and we are excited that they are partnering with us for the second time for this festival,” says Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, ASBC’s senior pastor. “This partnership allows us to make an essential educational impact on the lives of so many African American families and their students.”
Google Cloud is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products. Google Workspace is a collection of cloud computing, productivity and collaboration tools, software and products that enhance business productivity.
“At Google, we understand that HBCUs are vital to the fabric of America and have educated some of the country’s greatest minds, nurturing some of the most iconic Black pioneers, leaders, and visionaries. We are honored to partner with the ASBC Foundation and the festival which gives deserving students unparalleled access to HBCUs and scholarship opportunities,” says Reginald B. McKnight, Google’s Global Head of Social Impact. "We are proud to have data centers and facilities in the majority of states that are home to HBCUs, and hope that students look for opportunities with Google Cloud when the time comes for them to pursue their chosen career paths.”
For more information about the 2022 ASBC HBCU Festival, please visit the festival registration page.
About Alfred Street Baptist Church:
Established in 1803, Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) will celebrate its 219th Anniversary in November and is home to one of the oldest African American congregations in the nation. It has served as a prominent religious, educational, and cultural organization in the Northern Virginia community for over 200 years. Currently under the esteemed leadership of Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, ASBC has grown from 2,500 members to over 10,000 members with services on Saturday at 6p.m. and Sunday at 8:00am, 10:00am and 2:00pm. ASBC is also home to the popular Come as You Are (CAYA) worship service. For more information on Alfred Street Baptist Church, visit www.AlfredStreet.org.
About the HBCU College Festival:
The HBCU College festival is a premier event that connects students and parents to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and is arguably the largest HBCU College fair in the country.
Contact
Carla Welborn
240-475-7283
www.alfredstreet.org
cmwelborn7@gmail.com
