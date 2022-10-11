Mirror Biologics, Inc. Announces Additional $20 Million Investment to Close Out $30 Million Series A Investment Round
Tampa, FL, October 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mirror Biologics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company today announced the completion of the final $20 million tranche of its $30 million Series A investment round with the Bradbury Asset Management (Hong Kong), Limited Fund. Bradbury provided an initial $10 million tranche for this round in December 2021. Keith Loo (Loo See Yuen), the CEO of the Bradbury Group, has also now joined as a member of the Board of Directors.
The proceeds from this Series A round are targeted to assist in their planned transition from a research and early clinical development stage to a late clinical development and pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. As part of this planned transition, these new funds will support completing the recruitment of their C-suite and senior management leadership team.
In addition, these funds will support the expansion of their current clinical development programs in the USA, including their Phase IIB clinical trial in metastatic colorectal cancer and Phase I/II universal respiratory virus vaccine for adults over 65 years old and also support the launch of SE Asian randomized, controlled Phase II/III clinical trial in advanced liver cancer.
These funds are also planned to provide support for the expansion of their GMP manufacturing capacity in Jerusalem and the establishment of an in-house Clinical Research Center and state-of-the-art R&D and bioengineering labs, including a BSL3 viral research lab in Tampa.
Acting CEO and Founder, Dr. Michael Har-Noy stated, "We are grateful for the continued support and strong partnership established with Keith Loo and the Bradbury Asset Management Fund team. Bradbury shares our vision of creating affordable and accessible next generation immunotherapy for patients suffering from refractory metastatic cancer and protecting the elderly from serious effects of respiratory viral infections. With the closing of this Series A round, we now have a strong foundation upon which to establish the facilities and recruit the human capital necessary to advance our clinical and manufacturing operational capabilities for execution of registration clinical trials, and for making advanced preparations to scale-up these operations to commercial-scale."
Keith Loo, CEO of Bradbury Asset Management Fund stated: “We have been impressed with the progress made in advancing the clinical and manufacturing programs and with the talent and dedication of the Mirror Biologics team since our initial $10 million investment in December 2021. We believe the novel Mirror Effect technology has the potential to be the foundation for development of a fully integrated international biopharmaceutical company that can provide novel treatments and services for patients suffering from advanced diseases and to provide immune support to protect against deterioration of quality of life as we age. We are proud to continue to support Mirror Biologics with this additional $20 million investment to close out this Series A round and are dedicated to continued support and long-term partnership where we can together realize the vision of the company.”
About Mirror Biologics, Inc:
Mirror Biologics, Inc. is a private Delaware corporation incorporated November 5th, 2018 with headquarters in Tampa, Florida and with operations in Jerusalem, Israel, Bangkok, Thailand and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Our lead AlloStim(R) product candidate is an "off-the-shelf," non-genetically manipulated, disease agnostic, patented living immune cell derived from healthy blood donors. We specialize in the discovery, clinical testing and manufacturing of next generation therapeutic and prophylactic immunotherapy vaccine products which incorporate living immune cells as active ingredients. We are driven by compassion for patients suffering from incurable diseases and highly toxic therapies to provide non-toxic, affordable alternative immunotherapy treatment options with curative or life-extending activity that can be made widely accessible and capable of distribution to out-patient clinics in both urban and rural areas world-wide.
About Bradbury Group
Bradbury Group, the holding company of Bradbury Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited, is a comprehensive financial institution consisting of several licensed professional entities that specialize in offering international securities brokerage, asset management, investment funds and wealth management services to sophisticated investors globally. Head office is in Hong Kong, with operations in Singapore, Malaysia, China, Taiwan, Indonesia and the Cayman Islands. The private equity group portfolios span across various industries including healthcare, capital markets, real estate development, green technology and AI technology.
Dr. Michael Har-Noy
619-227-4872
