Presidential Candidate Facilitating Mutual Aid Across America
A presidential contender is not waiting for the election to ensure that people receive aid because the current economic situation is hurting this country's population so badly. To date, the candidate has raised more money for mutual help than for his or her campaign.
Charlotte, NC, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jasmine Sherman's nationwide mutual help network has already seen success after a soft launch.
The presidential contender declared, "People need help, and I'm not about to wait to be elected to get them that help," and they meant it.
Since August, Jasmine's mutual aid network has helped countless individuals overcome food hardship, avoid having their utilities cut off, pay for essentials like mobility aids, and more.
Currently, Sherman's mutual aid lists are disseminated on TikTok and other social media platforms, raising money and bringing together a countrywide community.
The list will include any Cash App that is shared with the mutual aid. It's not required that you tell your tale or explain why you need help. "Don't vote for me if I'm not your cup of tea. No matter how much you and I disagree, I still want you to be able to eat."
If you want to be involved in the Jasmine Sherman mutual aid network by collecting donations and/or being added to the aid recipients rotation contact them at officialaccount@fatsocialist.com.
Contact
Jasmine Sherman for PresidentContact
Nisha Gooch
803-847-5520
www.jasminesherman2024.com/
Categories